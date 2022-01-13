When

Wed., January 19, 2022 at 6:30pm

Wed., January 19, 2022 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

“Fighting Winter Blues” is the topic for January 19, 2022, program beginning at 6:30 pm. It will be held in the Reading Room on the library’s upper level. The presenter is Jennifer Whitman of Columbiana County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board.

Registration is required for this program which is open to the public and free of cost to attend. To register go online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.

Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.