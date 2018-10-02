When

Wed., October 10, 2018 at 6:30pm

Wed., October 10, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

“Living with Hip and Knee Arthritis” is the topic for the October 10, 2018 Wellness Wednesday program at Salem Public Library. Guest speaker will be Dominic J. Peters, M.D. of Salem Regional Medical Center. The program will be held in the library’s Quaker Room beginning at 6:30 pm. Registration is required to attend and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us, or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. The program will be open to the public and free of cost to attend.

Dr. Peters became part of Salem Orthopaedic Surgery practice at Salem Regional Medical Center in 2015. He is trained in adult hip and knee arthritis replacement surgery with special focus in the use of “Anterior Total Hip Arthroplasty” for hip replacement. His surgical work also includes total and partial knee replacement; complex hip and knee revision surgery; general orthopaedic surgery; and the care of fractures/traumatic musculoskeletal injuries.

Wellness Wednesday programs provide information about a variety of health and wellness topics. The programs take place on the second Wednesday of each month at the library which is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.