When

Fri., November 02, 2018 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., November 03, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Oglebay Resort and Conference Center 465 Lodge Drive Wheeling, WV

Phone

Website

Posted In

The Women in Agriculture are proud to present this statewide conference to promote leadership development, and provide production and marketing education for agricultural producers and service providers.

With more than 9,000 female farmers in West Virginia, alone, striving to develop and maintain sustainable farms and agri-businesses, this conference will help recognize and embrace the impact of women on West Virginia and the surrounding states’ agriculture. As women continue to be an integral part of agriculture and agri-business , it is WVU Extension’s responsibility—as part of WVU and its land-grant mission—to help fulfill the needs of women farmers and all people involved in agriculture in this state and our bordering states.

We welcome farmers from within and all around the state of West Virginia and our neighbors from Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Kentucky, Virginia, and others.