Tue., April 09, 2019 at 7:00pm
Rotary Community Building in Fair Park
Oak and Fair Streets
Canfield, Ohio
The Western Reserve Knitting Guild will meet April 9th at 7 p.m. at the Rotary Community Building in Fair Park in Canfield. Techniques on casting on and binding off will be demonstrated. Members are asked to bring knitting needles and yarn to participate. A trunk show of shawl and stick pins will be given. Anyone interested in the Guild or to donate to its charity work can contact wrkg.ohio@gmail.com.