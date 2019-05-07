Tue., May 14, 2019 at 7:00pm
Tue., May 14, 2019 at 12:00am
Rotary Community Building in Fair Park
Oak and Fair Streets
Canfield, OH
The Western Reserve Knitting Guild will meet May 14th at 7 p.m. at the Rotary Community Building in Fair Park in Canfield. Mary Largent will demonstrate yarn overs. To participate please bring yarn and the appropriate size knitting needles. Officer positions for the upcoming 2019 – 2020 year are now open. Anyone interested in the Guild, its charity work or to donate to its charity work can contact wrkg.ohio@gmail.com.