Tue., June 11, 2019 at 7:00pm

Tue., June 11, 2019 at 12:00am

Rotary Community Building in Fair Park

Oak and Fair Streets

Canfield, Oh

The June 11th meeting of the Western Reserve Knitting Guild will take place at the Rotary Community Building in Fair Park in Canfield at 7 PM. This month’s program will consist of a fashion show by the Guild members. Members are encouraged to bring their knitted and crocheted creations to model in the show. Anyone interested in the Guild, its charity work or to make a donation towards their charity work can contact wrkg.ohio@gmail.com.

