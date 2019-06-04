Tue., June 11, 2019 at 7:00pm
Tue., June 11, 2019 at 12:00am
Rotary Community Building in Fair Park
Oak and Fair Streets
Canfield, Oh
The June 11th meeting of the Western Reserve Knitting Guild will take place at the Rotary Community Building in Fair Park in Canfield at 7 PM. This month’s program will consist of a fashion show by the Guild members. Members are encouraged to bring their knitted and crocheted creations to model in the show. Anyone interested in the Guild, its charity work or to make a donation towards their charity work can contact wrkg.ohio@gmail.com.