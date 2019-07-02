Tue., July 09, 2019 at 7:00pm
Tue., July 09, 2019 at 12:00am
Rotary Community Building in Fair Park in Canfield
Oak and Fair Streets
Canfielf, OH
The Western Reserve Knitting Guild will celebrate its 35th birthday at their July 9th meeting. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the Rotary Community Building in Fair Park in Canfield. The celebration will include cake, presents and so much more. At this time the following officers for the 2019-2020 year will be installed; President: Anna Marie Francisco and Vice President: Linda Shevel also for the term of 2019-2021; Secretary: Loren Lease and Treasurer: Shawn Anderson. Anyone interested in the Guild, its charity work or to donate towards its charity work can contact wrkg.ohio@gmail.com.