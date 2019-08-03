Tue., August 13, 2019 at 7:00pm
Tue., August 13, 2019 at 12:00am
Rotary Community Building in Fair Park
Oak and Fair Streets
Canfield, OH
The Western Reserve Knitting Guild will meet at the Rotary Community Building in Fair Park on August 13th at 7 p.m. This month’s planned program is a mosaic knit hat. For pattern instructions please refer to the Western Reserve Knitting Guild’s Cable Gram or Ravelry page. All unsold tickets, sold ticket stubs and collected money for the sale of the afghan raffle are due at this meeting. The winner of the afghan will be drawn at this time (the winner need not be present). Dues of $20 are due this time to be included in the WRKG directory. Anyone interested in the Guild can contact wrkg.ohio@gmail.com.