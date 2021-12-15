When

Thu., January 06, 2022 at 6:00pm

Until

Thu., January 06, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Join Mike “The Appraiser” Ivankovich on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 6 to 8 pm. to learn what affects the amount of money you can make when selling family “treasures” such as jewelry, furnishings, paintings, etc. Are you willing to do the extra work to determine the worth of items or are you content to sell items on eBay or at a flea market?

The appraisal session begins with Mr. Ivankovich presenting a 10-minute explanation of the “10 Factors That Will Always Impact the Value of Your Treasures”. Then the program will move to the appraisal portion of the program. The first 25 attendees who register to attend the program will get to show an item, one person at a time and receive Mike’s appraisal. Each of the 25 attendees should have a second backup item handy in case Mr. Ivankovich cannot appraise the first item.

In addition, throughout the program the audience will learn many buying and selling tips and strategies.

REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. This program is free of cost to attend and open to the public. The library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.