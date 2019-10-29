When

Wed., November 06, 2019 at 11:00am

Until

Wed., November 06, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Through a collaborative effort of Salem Public Library and Columbiana County Mental Health Center, a series of programs will be presented designed to support relatives, neighbors and friends who have accepted responsibility to raise other people’s children. The programs, which are free of cost to attend, will meet in the library’s Quaker Room beginning at 11 a.m. on the following dates: November 6 and December 4, 2019. Some topics included in the program are parenting skills and discipline, how to access services that may be needed such as health care, food assistance and how to manage a child when it has been a long time since children were in the home.

During the series, storytime for ages 3-5 will take place in the Children’s Department for the children associated with the adults attending the series.

The programs are open to the public and free of cost to attend. Please call the library at 330-332-0042 if you have questions. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.