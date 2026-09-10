When

Sat., September 19, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sun., September 20, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Walborn Reservoir 13600 Marlboro Ave. NE Alliance, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Weekend retreat for women

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Join Stark Parks for “Wild Outdoor Women Campout,” an exclusive weekend retreat at Walborn Reservoir, Eagle Observation Area, 13600 Marlboro Ave. NE in Alliance, on Sept. 19 and 20.

This women-only event promises a variety of activities to cater to all interests and comfort levels, from crafts to archery and the annual WOW Dash. Lodging will be tent camping or car camping. Participants should bring their own tent. Campfires will be available for cooking food.

This program is for women 18 years and older, and registration is required. The cost is $40 for Stark County residents and $45 for out-of-county residents. For more details, visit www.starkparks.com/wow.