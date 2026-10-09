When

Sun., October 11, 2026 at 11:00am

Until

Sun., October 11, 2026 at 1:00pm

Event Venue

Wilmot Fire Department 204 Mill Street Wilmot, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Ham dinner to benefit fire dept.

WILMOT, Ohio — The Wilmot Fire & Rescue will host a benefit ham dinner on Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Wilmot Fire Department, 204 Mill Street, Wilmot, Ohio.

The dinner will be curbside carryout, with a drive-thru pickup area located at the front of the Wilmot Fire Department building. Dinners are $12 each and come with ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, applesauce and coleslaw as well as a dinner roll and cookie from Amish Door Restaurant. Delivery is also available, within the Village of Wilmot, by calling 330-359-5995. All proceeds go to benefit Wilmot Fire & Rescue. For more information, call 330-359-5995.