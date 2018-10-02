When

Sat., October 13, 2018 at 7:00am

Until

Sat., October 13, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Willow Grove Grange Intersections of Georgetown, Hartley & Cider Mill Roads Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Winona Ruritan to host all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast

The Winona Ruritan Club will hold its semi-annual “all-you-can-eat” pancake & whole-hog sausage breakfast from 7:00 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct 13 at the Willow Grove Grange Hall located at the intersection of Georgetown, Hartley, and Cider Mill Roads.

Pictured are club members from left: Homer Huprich, John Gamble, Jr., and John Gamble Sr.