Winona Ruritan “All-you-can-eat” Pancake Breakfast
Sat., October 13, 2018 at 7:00am
Willow Grove Grange
Intersections of Georgetown, Hartley & Cider Mill Roads
Salem, OH
The Winona Ruritan Club will hold its semi-annual “all-you-can-eat” pancake & whole-hog sausage breakfast from 7:00 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct 13 at the Willow Grove Grange Hall located at the intersection of Georgetown, Hartley, and Cider Mill Roads.
Pictured are club members from left: Homer Huprich, John Gamble, Jr., and John Gamble Sr.