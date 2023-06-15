When

Winona Strawberry Festival, Sunday, June 25th

The Winona Area Historical Society invites everyone to attend the 10th annual Winona Strawberry Festival, Sunday, June 25th ,on its campus in Winona, OH at the corner of Winona Road and Cameron Street (GPS: 32114 Winona Road, Hanoverton, OH). The day’s events begin at 11:30 with food service (barbecued chicken, sandwiches, sides, homemade pie, cake and ice cream and strawberries to top them off) and ongoing craft demonstrations including flax scutching, vintage kitchen activities, needlework and bobbin lace making. Enjoy dulcimer and other instrumental music in the Meeting House and learn about the building and Quakers who worshiped there. This1895 structure, along with the 1838 Meeting House/Museum and campus are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Admire vintage cars on display and visit the Winona Fire Department’s tent on the grounds. A live auction at 2:00 will be a highlight of this fund raiser with Kiko Auctions selling gift certificates/merchandise from local businesses and items donated by community members. Featured this year is an Echo Cordless CLM-58V4AH 21″ 58V Lithium walk behind mower with bag catcher, mulch plug and charger. It is being contributed by John’s Outdoor Power and Recreation LLC, Depot Road, Salem, OH. Also of special interest is an original Encaustic Painting (also known as hot wax painting) from Karen Biery of Studio KB, Damascus. Donations of new and gently used items, services, gift certificates etc. for the auction will be welcomed until June 23rd. Contact Vivienne at (330) 3332-4322 to make arrangements. The day’s activities conclude at the end of the auction. The Museum and Quaker Meeting House are handicap accessible, and there is free parking on the east end of the society’s grounds off Winona Road. Proceeds benefit the WAHS, its programs, building maintenance and archival preservation.