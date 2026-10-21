When

Fri., October 23, 2026 at 7:30pm

Until

Sun., October 25, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

Hopewell Theatre 702 Mahoning Ave. Youngstown, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Hopewell Theatre, 702 Mahoning Ave., will present the drama “WITCH” at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 24 and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 25.

An inventive retelling of a Jacobean drama, Jen Silverman’s sharp, subversive fable debates how much our souls are worth when hope is hard to come by. A charming devil arrives in the quiet village of Edmonton to purchase souls in exchange for their darkest wishes.

Elizabeth should be his easiest target, having been labeled a “witch” and cast out by the town, but her soul is not so easily bought. As the devil returns time and again to convince her, unexpected passions flare, alliances are formed and the village is forever changed.

Tickets are available at hopewelltheatre.org.