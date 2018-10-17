When

Mon., October 29, 2018 at 6:30pm

Until

Mon., October 29, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

There are six witchy tales from Columbiana County that will be shared with the audience when Kimberly Frazier Mitchell visits Salem Public Library on Monday, October 29, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. Ms. Mitchell, a paranormal historian from this area, previously has shared fascinating stories of the paranormal goings-on in Columbiana County. Some of the stories to be shared at this presentation are: “The Three Witches of Lipply Road”, “The Warlock of Wellsville” and “The Georgetown Cemetery Witch”. Included in the presentation will be photos from each area discussed.

Attendance at the program is open to the public and free of cost. Registration is required at www.salem.lib.oh.us, by calling the library at 330-332-0042, or by stopping at any library circulation desk for registration assistance. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.