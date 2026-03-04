When

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will host a Women of Conservation: Glacier Ridge Loop Hike on March 14 from 12:30-3 p.m. at Moraine State Park, 225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville, Pennsylvania.

Attendees will learn about the history of women who made an impact on conservation while a park naturalist leads a 2.5-mile hike. The Glacier Ridge Trail is a moderate terrain hike that crosses Moraine’s north shore, coinciding with the North Country Trail. The hike will start at the east end of the 528 boat launch (either walk or drive under the bridge). Participants should dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear and bring water and snacks for the trail.

For more information, visit https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/event/women-of-conservation-glacier-ridge-loop-hike.