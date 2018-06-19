When

Tue., August 07, 2018 at 6:00pm

Until

Tue., August 07, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Huston-Brumbaugh Nature Center 16146 Daniel St. NE Minerva, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Join us for a guided walk through the beautiful woods at the University of Mount Union’s Huston-Brumbaugh Nature Center August 7th from 6-8 p.m. This program is a partnership with Stark and Columbiana Soil and Water Conservation Districts and the Nature Center.

Participants will have two options of instructor-led hikes. The first option will be woody identification (trees & shrubs) and the second option is a more advanced forestry management walk lead by a certified forester.

The Nature Center is located at 16146 Daniel St. NE Minerva, Ohio 44657. Please RSVP by August 1, 2018, by calling Stark Soil and Water Conservation District at 330-451-SOIL(7645).