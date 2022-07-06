Sat., July 09, 2022 at 2:00pm
Sat., July 09, 2022 at 12:00am
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
The Lepper Library will be holding the monthly Writer’s Group Saturday, July 9th from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. Join fellow writers in discussions about writing, publishing, grammar and everything else in between. This group covers all types of writing, fiction, non-fiction, poetry, children’s and more. Share with each other your experiences writing and pitfalls. You can also share samples to hear other opinions and ideas. It is a support group for writers! If you would like to have the group critique your work, send 5 pages a week before the meeting to Dolly@lepperlibrary.org.