Sat., April 01, 2023 at 2:00pm

Sat., April 01, 2023 at 12:00am

Lepper Library

303 East Lincoln Way

Lisbon, Ohio

Joining us is Professional Storyteller and Children’s Author of Polar Bear Island, Lindsay Bonilla. If you would like the group to critique your writing submit 5 pages a week before the meeting to Dolly@lepperlibrary.org. Brought to you in part by the Ohio Arts Council.

