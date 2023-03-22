Home Writers' Group at Lepper Library Special Event with guest author Lindsay Bonilla
When
Sat., April 01, 2023 at 2:00pm
Until
Sat., April 01, 2023 at 12:00am
Event Venue
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Phone
Website
Posted In
Joining us is Professional Storyteller and Children’s Author of Polar Bear Island, Lindsay Bonilla. If you would like the group to critique your writing submit 5 pages a week before the meeting to Dolly@lepperlibrary.org. Brought to you in part by the Ohio Arts Council.