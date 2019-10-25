Sat., December 07, 2019 at 8:30am
Sat., December 07, 2019 at 12:00am
West Virginia State University Integrated Research and Extension Building
200 Ave. A
Institute, WV
This workshop will help you apply the knowledge gained from prior GAP and Produce Safety Grower Trainings. The cost for the farm food safety plan writing workshop is $10 per person, which includes a comprehensive notebook designed to reduce paperwork duplication and prepare your farm for a successful third-party audit, as well as refreshments. Space is limited reservations are first-come, first-served. More details, including reservation information can be found at: http://epay.wvsto.com/WVU/WVUANREvents/Default.aspx
Questions should be directed to Dee Singh-Knights at dosingh-knights@mail.wvu.edu or 304-293-7606.