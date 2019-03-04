When

Wed., March 06, 2019 at 6:30pm

Wed., March 06, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St., Salem, OH

A résumé is often your first opportunity to make a positive impression on a potential employer. Salem Public Library can provide you with the opportunity to gain skill in writing a résumé that will accent your potential during the Job Seekers series class, “The Résumé” to be held on March 6, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Quaker Room. Technical instructor Stephanie Peterson will guide you through the construction of a résumé that can best feature your experience, skills and qualifications.

Seating is limited and registration is required. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library for registration assistance at 330-332-0042. This class is open to the public and free of cost to attend. The class is provided through a Guiding Ohio Online grant made by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.