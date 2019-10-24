Fri., November 15, 2019 at 12:00pm
Sat., November 16, 2019 at 12:00am
Stonewall Jackson Resort
940 Resort Dr
Roanoke, WV
A weekend of education, networking, and sharing a common interest in agriculture. Friday, tour of local operations, and Saturday, pick from a variety of educational sessions within the topics of horticulture, livestock, finance, or, succession planning. Visit our website at https://extension.wvu.edu/conferences/wia to view the complete agenda, session descriptions, or to register for the conference. If you have any questions, please reach out to Emily Morrow, conference co-chair, at Emily.Wells@mail.wvu.edu or 304-728-7413.