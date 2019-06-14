When

Wed., June 19, 2019 at 10:30am

Wed., June 19, 2019 at 12:00am

Alpaca Meadows 1200 Rock Road Mansfield, OH

Join us at Alpaca Meadows for a one-hour session of relaxing yoga, held in a pasture among our beautiful alpacas, with yoga instructor Sharon Bricker. Even if you’ve never done yoga, this is your chance to come out and stretch yourself in more ways than one! It is said that the calming presence of alpacas reduces your stress level…combine that with yoga in the outdoors close to nature, and it’s a win-win!

Alpacas are curious, but shy. It’s a guarantee they’ll not invade your personal space, but it will be a bit of fun for them and spark their curiosity!

Save time to look around in our Farm Store and see what all is made from the luxurious fiber of alpacas!

You will need to wear stretchy clothes, bring a yoga mat and water bottle. Should it rain, or the pasture be too wet, the rain date will be July 3rd.

Class limit is 25, sign up online to reserve your spot, click https://alpacameadows.com/the-store/Yoga-With-Alpacas-p140140425