Thu., January 24, 2019 at 6:30pm

Thu., January 24, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Learn about the lives of California sea lions when the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, located in Laguna Beach, California provides an interactive video conference program at Salem Public Library on January 24, 2019. Beginning at 6:30 pm in the Quaker Meeting Room attendees will learn what makes marine mammals unique, the classification and habitat of the California sea lion, their diet and life cycle and the threats to their survival. A question and answer time will be included in the program.

The program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Seating is limited. Please register to attend online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 for assistance.

Don’t miss this interesting program that will help you gain an understanding of the complexities of living in the ocean. For additional information please call the library at 330-332-0042.