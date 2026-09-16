When

Sat., October 03, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sun., October 04, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Historic Zoar Village 198 Main St Zoar, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Zoar hosts final American 250 ag tour

ZOAR, Ohio – Historic Zoar Village is hosting a final America 250 Agriculture Tour on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4. Tours run at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day and specifically cover the role agriculture played in the daily lives and success of the Zoar Separatists.

“Agriculture was the backbone of daily life in Zoar, and this tour really brings that story to the surface,” said Tammi Shrum, site director of Historic Zoar Village. “Guests get to see where the barns and gardens once stood and understand how communal farming helped build one of Ohio’s most remarkable settlements.”

The tours are $12 per person and are special for 2026 as a part of the America 250 celebration. Visit www.historiczoarvillage.com or call 330-874-3011 for more information.

Zoar is a designated National Historic Landmark and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Dozens of village structures have been preserved through the collaborative efforts of the Zoar Community Association and the Ohio History Connection. Historic Zoar Village was founded by German Separatists in 1817 and thrived as a communal settlement for more than 80 years.