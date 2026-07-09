When

Sat., July 18, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sat., July 18, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Zoar Wetlands 434 W. 5th St. Lake Drive Dover, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Zoar Ohio hike set for July 18

WAMPUM, Pa. — The Wampum Chapter of the North Country Trail Association will host a hike of Zoar Ohio on July 18 from 1-3 p.m. starting at the picnic shelter-Zoar Wetlands, 434 W. 5th St. Lake Drive, Zoar, Ohio.

The three mile hike be on the North Country Trail through town and into the forest before returning through town to the wetlands trail and the arboretum. Afterwards, attendees can enjoy ice cream at Zoar Creamery and shop at the Zoar Store. Participants are encouraged to bring sturdy shoes, sunscreen, bug spray and water. A limited edition Zoar patch will be given to all attendees.

The chapter will also host its monthly meeting on July 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lisbon Train Station, 232 S Market St., Lisbon, Ohio.

The Wampum Chapter of the North Country Trail Association is a volunteer organization that builds, maintains and protects the North Country Trail from its connection with the Buckeye Trail in Zoar to Alpha Pass at McConnells Mill State Park in Pennsylvania. The meetings are open to the public. To RSVP or for more information, visit www.meetup.com/wampum-chapter-north-country-trail-association-meetup.