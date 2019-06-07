19,088 wild turkeys checked for 2019

Hunters checked 19,088 wild turkeys during the 2019 combined spring turkey hunting seasons. Check out this list for county by county results.

Editor’s Note: A list of all wild turkeys checked during the 2019 combined spring turkey hunting seasons is shown below. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2019, and the 2018 numbers are in parentheses. Harvest numbers below are raw data and subject to change.

Adams: 417 (398)

Allen: 73 (71)

Ashland: 216 (294)

Ashtabula: 558 (574)

Athens: 462 (575)

Auglaize: 42 (42)

Belmont: 565 (738)

Brown: 411 (384)

Butler: 190 (209)

Carroll: 386 (509)

Champaign: 97 (89)

Clark: 17 (21)

Clermont: 334 (347)

Clinton: 74 (63)

Columbiana: 327 (351)

Coshocton: 548 (805)

Crawford: 67 (63)

Cuyahoga: 8 (11)

Darke: 61 (49)

Defiance: 197 (223)

Delaware: 114 (105)

Erie: 51 (48)

Fairfield: 118 (128)

Fayette: 13 (14)

Franklin: 21 (20)

Fulton: 116 (109)

Gallia: 400 (455)

Geauga: 259 (261)

Greene: 26 (16)

Guernsey: 527 (805)

Hamilton: 108 (93)

Hancock: 34 (38)

Hardin: 95 (86)

Harrison: 476 (699)

Henry: 62 (69)

Highland: 388 (378)

Hocking: 280 (444)

Holmes: 282 (401)

Huron: 118 (163)

Jackson: 392 (495)

Jefferson: 415 (498)

Knox: 349 (461)

Lake: 73 (65)

Lawrence: 234 (256)

Licking: 364 (459)

Logan: 113 (120)

Lorain: 141 (146)

Lucas: 69 (75)

Madison: 10 (13)

Mahoning: 186 (218)

Marion: 30 (31)

Medina: 148 (169)

Meigs: 554 (674)

Mercer: 17 (19)

Miami: 24 (14)

Monroe: 648 (809)

Montgomery: 27 (21)

Morgan: 399 (548)

Morrow: 142 (160)

Muskingum: 585 (796)

Noble: 484 (585)

Ottawa: 5 (0)

Paulding: 69 (71)

Perry: 309 (441)

Pickaway: 23 (25)

Pike: 241 (262)

Portage: 259 (275)

Preble: 136 (112)

Putnam: 64 (58)

Richland: 318 (340)

Ross: 295 (365)

Sandusky: 19 (18)

Scioto: 284 (289)

Seneca: 154 (151)

Shelby: 38 (38)

Stark: 298 (329)

Summit: 80 (76)

Trumbull: 430 (375)

Tuscarawas: 569 (815)

Union: 58 (49)

Van Wert: 20 (23)

Vinton: 329 (468)

Warren: 102 (115)

Washington: 591 (699)

Wayne: 124 (123)

Williams: 226 (232)

Wood: 21 (19)

Wyandot: 84 (87)

Total: 19,088 (22,635)