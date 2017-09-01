2017 Canfield Fair results

Junior Fair auction results from Aug. 31. Check back for more auction results as they become available. Scroll down for picture slideshow.
DAIRY GOAT
MILK FUDGE
Number of Lots: 10
Grand champion: Cherokee Mellott
Bid: $450 Weight: 7 pounds
Buyer: Snyder’s Antique Auto Parts
Reserve champion: Ashley James
Bid: $250 Weight: 6 pounds
Buyer: On the Spot Restoration
RABBITS
Number of Pens of Meat Rabbits: 16
Number of Pens of Fryer Rabbits: 17
Grand champion Meat Rabbits: Cody Grabowski
Bid: $110 Weight: 14.75 pounds
Buyer: Attorney Lynn Maro
Reserve champion Meat Rabbits: Olivia Reph
Bid: $130 Weight: 15.25 pounds
Buyer: Attorney Don Duda
Grand champion Fryer Rabbits: Matthew Sinley
Bid: $200 Weight: 5.35 pounds
Buyer: Carly Carcelli
Reserve champion Fryer Rabbits: Alexis Nieb
Bid: $150 Weight: 5 pounds
Buyer: Attorney Attorney Lynn Maro
GOATS
Number of Dairy Market Lots: 6
Number of Market Lots: 9
Grand champion dairy: Savanna Mellott
Bid: $400/head Weight: 111 pounds
Buyer: Judge Mary DeGenaro
Reserve champion dairy: Cherokee Mellott
Bid: $425/head Weight: 102 pounds
Buyer: Attorney Lynn Maro
Grand champion market: Savanna Mellott
Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 82 pounds
Buyer: Jon Oliver Construction
Reserve champion market: Abigail Downs
Bid: $8.50/pound Weight: 76 pounds
Buyer: Green Gate Farms, Greier Family
HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 176
Grand champion: Katie Campbell
Bid: $11/pound Weight: 280 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
Reserve champion: Thomas Barnett
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 257 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
Senior showmanship: Tyler Higgins
Intermediate showmanship: Katie Campbell
Junior showmanship: Maggie Byers
Beginner showmanship: Baelyn Brungard
Senior skill-a-thon: Cheyenne Heffner
Intermediate skill-a-thon: Kayley Stratton
Junior skill-a-thon: Maggie Byers
Beginner skill-a-thon: Katie Byers
LAMBS
Number of Market Lots: 37
Number of Carcass Lots: 28
Grand champion: Abigail Gay
Bid: $18/pound Weight: 131 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
Reserve champion: Kristen Campbell
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 139 pounds
Buyer: H.P. Nemenz Food Stores; IGA, Save-A-Lot
Grand champion carcass: Josie Baird
Bid: $12/pound Weight: 135 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
Reserve champion carcass: Jessie Cummings
Bid: $3.75/pound Weight: 131 pounds
Buyer: Rulli Bros Markets, Boardman and Austintown
Senior showmanship: Jessie Cummings
Intermediate showmanship: Wyatt Baird
Junior showmanship: Josie Baird
Senior skill-a-thon: Jessie Cummings
Intermediate skill-a-thon: Dylan Fair
Junior skill-a-thon: Morgan Brown
