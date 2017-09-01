2017 Canfield Fair results

Junior Fair auction results from Aug. 31. Check back for more auction results as they become available. Scroll down for picture slideshow.

DAIRY GOAT

MILK FUDGE

Number of Lots: 10

Average: Coming soon

Grand champion: Cherokee Mellott

Bid: $450 Weight: 7 pounds

Buyer: Snyder’s Antique Auto Parts

Reserve champion: Ashley James

Bid: $250 Weight: 6 pounds

Buyer: On the Spot Restoration

RABBITS

Number of Pens of Meat Rabbits: 16

Average: Coming soon

Number of Pens of Fryer Rabbits: 17

Average: Coming soon

Grand champion Meat Rabbits: Cody Grabowski

Bid: $110 Weight: 14.75 pounds

Buyer: Attorney Lynn Maro

Reserve champion Meat Rabbits: Olivia Reph

Bid: $130 Weight: 15.25 pounds

Buyer: Attorney Don Duda

Grand champion Fryer Rabbits: Matthew Sinley

Bid: $200 Weight: 5.35 pounds

Buyer: Carly Carcelli

Reserve champion Fryer Rabbits: Alexis Nieb

Bid: $150 Weight: 5 pounds

Buyer: Attorney Attorney Lynn Maro

GOATS

Number of Dairy Market Lots: 6

Average: Coming soon

Number of Market Lots: 9

Average: Coming soon

Grand champion dairy: Savanna Mellott

Bid: $400/head Weight: 111 pounds

Buyer: Judge Mary DeGenaro

Reserve champion dairy: Cherokee Mellott

Bid: $425/head Weight: 102 pounds

Buyer: Attorney Lynn Maro

Grand champion market: Savanna Mellott

Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 82 pounds

Buyer: Jon Oliver Construction

Reserve champion market: Abigail Downs

Bid: $8.50/pound Weight: 76 pounds

Buyer: Green Gate Farms, Greier Family

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 176

Average: Coming soon

Grand champion: Katie Campbell

Bid: $11/pound Weight: 280 pounds

Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Reserve champion: Thomas Barnett

Bid: $10/pound Weight: 257 pounds

Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Senior showmanship: Tyler Higgins

Intermediate showmanship: Katie Campbell

Junior showmanship: Maggie Byers

Beginner showmanship: Baelyn Brungard

Senior skill-a-thon: Cheyenne Heffner

Intermediate skill-a-thon: Kayley Stratton

Junior skill-a-thon: Maggie Byers

Beginner skill-a-thon: Katie Byers

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 37

Average: Coming soon

Number of Carcass Lots: 28

Grand champion: Abigail Gay

Bid: $18/pound Weight: 131 pounds

Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Reserve champion: Kristen Campbell

Bid: $10/pound Weight: 139 pounds

Buyer: H.P. Nemenz Food Stores; IGA, Save-A-Lot

Grand champion carcass: Josie Baird

Bid: $12/pound Weight: 135 pounds

Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Reserve champion carcass: Jessie Cummings

Bid: $3.75/pound Weight: 131 pounds

Buyer: Rulli Bros Markets, Boardman and Austintown

Senior showmanship: Jessie Cummings

Intermediate showmanship: Wyatt Baird

Junior showmanship: Josie Baird

Senior skill-a-thon: Jessie Cummings

Intermediate skill-a-thon: Dylan Fair

Junior skill-a-thon: Morgan Brown

Canfield reserve goat fudge Cherokee Mellott sold her grand champion fudge basket to Don Snyder with Snyder's Antique Auto for $450. (Katy Mumaw photo) < > < > 1 View Canfield reserve goat fudge Cherokee Mellott sold her grand champion fudge basket to Don Snyder with Snyder's Antique Auto for $450. (Katy Mumaw photo) 2 View Canfield reserve goat fudge Ashley James sold her 6 pound reserve champion goat fudge basket to Irvin Stiffler with On the Spot Restoration. (Katy Mumaw photo) 3 View Canfield reserve dairy goat Attorney Lynn Maro purchased Cherokee Mellott's 102 pound reserve champion market dairy goat for $425. (Katy Mumaw photo) 4 View Canfield grand lamb carcass Josie Baird sold her grand champion carcass lamb to Sarchione Chevrolet, Ryan and Sue Oprandi, for $12/pound. (Katy Mumaw photo) 5 View Canfield grand dairy goat Judge Mary DeGenaro represented by Kyde and Nathan Kelly bought Savanna Mellott's 111 pound grand market dairy goat for $400. (Katy Mumaw photo.) 6 View Canfield grand fryer Matthew Sinley sold his grand champion 5.35/pound rabbit fryer to Carly Carcelli for $200. (Katy Mumaw photo) 7 View Canfield grand pig Sarchione Chevrolet bought Katie Campbell's grand champion market hog for $11 a pound. Pictured, Ryan and Sue Oprandi. (Katy Mumaw photo) 8 View Canfield grand lamb Abigail Gay sold her 131 pound grand champion lam to Sarchione Chevrolet, Ryan Oprandi for $18/pound. (Katy Mumaw photo) 9 View Canfield grand goat Jon Oliver Construction, represented by Margret Oliver, purchased Savanna Mellott's 82 pound grand champion market goat for $5.50/pound. (Katy Mumaw photo) 10 View Canfield grand rabbit pen Attorney Lynn Maro bought Cody Grabowski's grand champion rabbit pen weighing 14.75 pounds for $110. Also pictured, Audrey Moliterno. (Katy Mumaw photo) 11 View Canfield reserve rabbit fryer Alexis Nieb sold her 5 pound reserve champion market rabbit fryer to Attorney Lynn Maro and husband Jon Schoenike. (Katy Mumaw photo) 12 View Canfield reserve hog Thomas Barnett sold his 257-pound grand champion hog to Sarchione Chevrolet, Ryan and Sue Oprandi. (Katy Mumaw photo) 13 View canfield reserve carcass lamb Jessie Cumming's 131-pound reserve carcass lamb sold to Rulli Bros. Markets, Boardman and Austintown for $3.75/pound. Pictured, Frank, Michael, Hayden and Ethan Rulli. (Katy Mumaw photo) 14 View Canfield reseve lamb H.P. Nemenz Food Stores, IGA, Save-A-Lot, represented by Judy Gabriele and Jack Wetzel, bought Kristen Campbell's 139 pound reserve champion lamb for $10/pound. (Katy Mumaw photo) 15 View Canfield reserve goat Abigail Downs sold her 76 pound reserve champion market goat to Green Gate Farms, the Greier Family for $8.50/pound. (Katy Mumaw photo) 16 View Canfield reserve rabbit pen Olivia Reph sold her 15.25 pound reserve champion rabbit pen to Attorney Don Duda. (Katy Mumaw photo)