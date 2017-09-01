2017 Canfield Fair results

By -
0
58
Josie Baird sold her grand champion carcass lamb to Sarchione Chevrolet, Ryan and Sue Oprandi, for $12/pound. (Katy Mumaw photo)

Junior Fair auction results from Aug. 31. Check back for more auction results as they become available. Scroll down for picture slideshow.

DAIRY GOAT
MILK FUDGE

Number of Lots: 10
Average: Coming soon

Grand champion: Cherokee Mellott
Bid: $450              Weight: 7 pounds
Buyer: Snyder’s Antique Auto Parts
Reserve champion: Ashley James
Bid: $250              Weight: 6 pounds
Buyer: On the Spot Restoration

RABBITS

Number of Pens of Meat Rabbits: 16
Average: Coming soon
Number of Pens of Fryer Rabbits: 17
Average: Coming soon

Grand champion Meat Rabbits: Cody Grabowski
Bid: $110             Weight: 14.75 pounds
Buyer: Attorney Lynn Maro
Reserve champion Meat Rabbits: Olivia Reph
Bid: $130             Weight: 15.25 pounds
Buyer: Attorney Don Duda
Grand champion Fryer Rabbits: Matthew Sinley
Bid: $200             Weight: 5.35 pounds
Buyer: Carly Carcelli
Reserve champion Fryer Rabbits: Alexis Nieb
Bid: $150              Weight: 5 pounds
Buyer: Attorney Attorney Lynn Maro

GOATS

Number of Dairy Market Lots: 6
Average: Coming soon
Number of Market Lots: 9
Average: Coming soon

Grand champion dairy: Savanna Mellott
Bid: $400/head              Weight: 111 pounds
Buyer: Judge Mary DeGenaro
Reserve champion dairy: Cherokee Mellott
Bid: $425/head             Weight: 102 pounds
Buyer: Attorney Lynn Maro
Grand champion market: Savanna Mellott
Bid: $5.50/pound              Weight: 82 pounds
Buyer: Jon Oliver Construction
Reserve champion market: Abigail Downs
Bid: $8.50/pound              Weight: 76 pounds
Buyer: Green Gate Farms, Greier Family

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 176
Average: Coming soon

Grand champion: Katie Campbell
Bid: $11/pound              Weight: 280 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
Reserve champion: Thomas Barnett
Bid: $10/pound              Weight: 257 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
Senior showmanship: Tyler Higgins
Intermediate showmanship: Katie Campbell
Junior showmanship: Maggie Byers
Beginner showmanship: Baelyn Brungard
Senior skill-a-thon: Cheyenne Heffner
Intermediate skill-a-thon: Kayley Stratton
Junior skill-a-thon: Maggie Byers
Beginner skill-a-thon: Katie Byers

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 37
Average: Coming soon
Number of Carcass Lots: 28

Grand champion: Abigail Gay
Bid: $18/pound              Weight: 131 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
Reserve champion: Kristen Campbell
Bid: $10/pound              Weight: 139 pounds
Buyer: H.P. Nemenz Food Stores; IGA, Save-A-Lot
Grand champion carcass: Josie Baird
Bid: $12/pound              Weight: 135 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
Reserve champion carcass: Jessie Cummings
Bid: $3.75/pound              Weight: 131 pounds
Buyer: Rulli Bros Markets, Boardman and Austintown
Senior showmanship: Jessie Cummings
Intermediate showmanship: Wyatt Baird
Junior showmanship: Josie Baird
Senior skill-a-thon: Jessie Cummings
Intermediate skill-a-thon: Dylan Fair
Junior skill-a-thon: Morgan Brown

Canfield reserve goat fudge

Cherokee Mellott sold her grand champion fudge basket to Don Snyder with Snyder's Antique Auto for $450. (Katy Mumaw photo)
<
>
<
>
1 View

Canfield reserve goat fudge

Cherokee Mellott sold her grand champion fudge basket to Don Snyder with Snyder's Antique Auto for $450. (Katy Mumaw photo)
2 View

Canfield reserve goat fudge

Ashley James sold her 6 pound reserve champion goat fudge basket to Irvin Stiffler with On the Spot Restoration. (Katy Mumaw photo)
3 View

Canfield reserve dairy goat

Attorney Lynn Maro purchased Cherokee Mellott's 102 pound reserve champion market dairy goat for $425. (Katy Mumaw photo)
4 View

Canfield grand lamb carcass

Josie Baird sold her grand champion carcass lamb to Sarchione Chevrolet, Ryan and Sue Oprandi, for $12/pound. (Katy Mumaw photo)
5 View

Canfield grand dairy goat

Judge Mary DeGenaro represented by Kyde and Nathan Kelly bought Savanna Mellott's 111 pound grand market dairy goat for $400. (Katy Mumaw photo.)
6 View

Canfield grand fryer

Matthew Sinley sold his grand champion 5.35/pound rabbit fryer to Carly Carcelli for $200. (Katy Mumaw photo)
7 View

Canfield grand pig

Sarchione Chevrolet bought Katie Campbell's grand champion market hog for $11 a pound. Pictured, Ryan and Sue Oprandi. (Katy Mumaw photo)
8 View

Canfield grand lamb

Abigail Gay sold her 131 pound grand champion lam to Sarchione Chevrolet, Ryan Oprandi for $18/pound. (Katy Mumaw photo)
9 View

Canfield grand goat

Jon Oliver Construction, represented by Margret Oliver, purchased Savanna Mellott's 82 pound grand champion market goat for $5.50/pound. (Katy Mumaw photo)
10 View

Canfield grand rabbit pen

Attorney Lynn Maro bought Cody Grabowski's grand champion rabbit pen weighing 14.75 pounds for $110. Also pictured, Audrey Moliterno. (Katy Mumaw photo)
11 View

Canfield reserve rabbit fryer

Alexis Nieb sold her 5 pound reserve champion market rabbit fryer to Attorney Lynn Maro and husband Jon Schoenike. (Katy Mumaw photo)
12 View

Canfield reserve hog

Thomas Barnett sold his 257-pound grand champion hog to Sarchione Chevrolet, Ryan and Sue Oprandi. (Katy Mumaw photo)
13 View

canfield reserve carcass lamb

Jessie Cumming's 131-pound reserve carcass lamb sold to Rulli Bros. Markets, Boardman and Austintown for $3.75/pound. Pictured, Frank, Michael, Hayden and Ethan Rulli. (Katy Mumaw photo)
14 View

Canfield reseve lamb

H.P. Nemenz Food Stores, IGA, Save-A-Lot, represented by Judy Gabriele and Jack Wetzel, bought Kristen Campbell's 139 pound reserve champion lamb for $10/pound. (Katy Mumaw photo)
15 View

Canfield reserve goat

Abigail Downs sold her 76 pound reserve champion market goat to Green Gate Farms, the Greier Family for $8.50/pound. (Katy Mumaw photo)
16 View

Canfield reserve rabbit pen

Olivia Reph sold her 15.25 pound reserve champion rabbit pen to Attorney Don Duda. (Katy Mumaw photo)

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleHelp save Monarch butterflies in Ohio
Next articleStark County Fair results 2017
Katy Mumaw is a graduate of Ohio State University where she studied agricultural communications and Oklahoma State University earning her master's in agricultural leadership. She enjoys family time and sharing the stories of agriculture.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.