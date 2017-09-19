2017 Farm Science Review Live

The three-day Farm Science Review, Ohio’s ginormous agricultural trade and education show, gets underway this week, Sept. 19-21, at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio. And Farm and Dairy’s staff will be on the grounds all three days. You can join us in our live coverage in this post, which we’ll be updating throughout the days.
We’ll be cruising the 640+ exhibitors in the trade show, sharing a look at the equipment field demonstrations, talking to ag and natural resources experts about a variety of topics, so check back for our ongoing coverage.
And if you’re at the Review, be sure to stop by the Farm and Dairy tent at 579 Soybean Avenue, on the corner of Soybean and Silage Street, right next to the Association Building.
You can also follow Farm and Dairy and newsroom members on social media, so you won’t miss anything from our view of the Review.
Follow us at the Farm Science Review
Farm and Dairy: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.
Susan Crowell, Editor
Catie Noyes, Reporter
Chris Kick, Reporter
Katy Mumaw, Reporter
Farm Science Review Coverage
Farm Science Review Live Updates
September 19, 2017
2:08 p.m. — Just trapped in our tent at the Farm Science Review. No big deal. If you’re trying to stay out of the rain, come check it out!
What a way to kick of #FSR17! Trapped in the @farmanddairy tent! pic.twitter.com/jn8519tprD
— Catie Noyes (@catie_noyes) September 19, 2017
1:40 p.m. — Still raining at the 2017 Farm Science Review. So much for 80 F all week…
12:44 p.m. — Susan Crowell is at the 2017 Celebration of Ohio Agriculture luncheon. You can follow her coverage on Twitter.
. @OSUPrezDrake at his fourth @OhioStateFSR #FSR17 pic.twitter.com/KNXuhTrTsj
— Susan Crowell (@scrowell) September 19, 2017
#fsr17 #cfaes luncheon ends with Carmen Ohio led by @OSUPrezDrake and @cathannkress pic.twitter.com/Gn71H5gW4m
— Susan Crowell (@scrowell) September 19, 2017
Noon — Catie Noyes attended an Energy roundtable with Dale Arnold, director of energy policy at the Ohio Farm Bureau. Arnold addressed farmers’ concerns about pipeline leases and easements. Check out the highlights here.
11:48 a.m. — Field demonstrations have been canceled for Tuesday, due to rain. However, shuttles will still be running to the Conservation Area and OLICA tile demonstrations.
Farm Science Review officials are planning a full day of demonstrations tomorrow, as the weather forecast is partly cloudy with a high of 82 F and a low of 63 F.
9:05 a.m. — Students from Fredericktown in Knox County, Ohio, stopped to by the Farm and Dairy booth early this morning.
9 a.m. — Editor Susan Crowell is settling into the Farm and Dairy booth at the 2017 Farm Science Review. Stop by and say hello on the corner of Soybean and Silage.
Social Media Updates
These boys have been going to @OhioStateFSR every year since they could walk #FSR17 pic.twitter.com/V1q1YIjfsA
— Cody Kirkpatrick (@JDCodyK) September 19, 2017
Fun at Farm Science Review!! @Newton_Schools #fsr17 pic.twitter.com/Yr01Vv0ppv
— Newton-UVCC FFA (@Newton_FFA) September 19, 2017
Dean @cathannkress welcomes guests to the 2017 Celebration of Ohio Agriculture luncheon at @OhioStateFSR. #fsr17 pic.twitter.com/xLzCjWfLVZ
— Ben Johnson (@CbusBenJohnson) September 19, 2017
.@OhioState‘s @CFAES_OSU holds the largest university farm show in the nation with more than 180 presentations & displays. #FSR17 pic.twitter.com/xdAzNOctNW
— Michael V. Drake (@OSUPrezDrake) September 19, 2017
#DYK the @OhioStateFSR attracts visitors from dozens of countries around the world each year? #MyFSR #FSR17 #globalagriculture #foodsecurity pic.twitter.com/pBqrvRnrbY
— Int Programs in Agr (@OSU_IntAgr) September 19, 2017
It’s gonna be a wet day at #FSR17 pic.twitter.com/9IbiUzX0Nx
— james ramsey (@jamesramsey1) September 19, 2017
Looking forward to attending the 55th @OhioStateFSR today! #FSR17 https://t.co/AkBSxq9rgP
— Michael V. Drake (@OSUPrezDrake) September 19, 2017
Soil health expert Dave Brandt honored at #FSR17 by Ohio No-Till Council pic.twitter.com/4pEbXE26rt
— USDA-NRCS-OH (@NRCS_Ohio) September 19, 2017
Dean, @cathannkress is making the rounds @OhioStateFSR, meeting with @ocj_ohioagnet, @farmanddairy, and CFAES alumna Sarah Johnson. pic.twitter.com/T8xplY2HOo
— CFAES (@CFAES_OSU) September 19, 2017
Good morning @OhioStateFSR! A lot of great info sessions starting soon. What are you excited to learn about? #MyFSR #FSR17 pic.twitter.com/tzCbOTm95X
— Ohio State FABE (@OhioStateFABE) September 19, 2017
Be sure to stop by @OhioFarmBureau building at @OhioStateFSR to visit with Membership Team and @OFBFPubPolicy #FSR17 pic.twitter.com/dcle0x7LEf
— Adam Carney (@CarneyAC) September 19, 2017
2017 @OhioStateFSR #FSR17 pic.twitter.com/HaEcFmw0IT
— Cody Kirkpatrick (@JDCodyK) September 19, 2017
September 20, 2017
Be sure to check back tomorrow for more live coverage of the day’s events at the 2017 Farm Science Review!
September 21, 2017
Be sure to check back Thursday for more live coverage of the day’s events at the 2017 Farm Science Review!
Future Show Dates
- September 19-21, 2017
- September 18-20, 2018
- September 17-19, 2019
- September 22-24, 2020
- September 21-23, 2021
- September 20-22, 2022
- September 19-21, 2023
- September 17-19, 2024
- September 16-18, 2025
- September 22-24, 2026
- September 21-23, 2027
- September 19-21, 2028
- September 18-20, 2029
- September 17-19, 2030
Related Content
- Local meat and the cooperative business model
- Ohio State logo emerges in FSR cornfield
- See new streambank, prairie projects in the Gwynne Conservation Area
- Visit livestock grazing plots at the Gwynne during the Review
- Demonstration plots can offer farmers side-by-side insight
- Ready for the show: Farm Science Review