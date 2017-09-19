2017 Farm Science Review Live

The three-day Farm Science Review, Ohio’s ginormous agricultural trade and education show, gets underway this week, Sept. 19-21, at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio. And Farm and Dairy’s staff will be on the grounds all three days. You can join us in our live coverage in this post, which we’ll be updating throughout the days.

We’ll be cruising the 640+ exhibitors in the trade show, sharing a look at the equipment field demonstrations, talking to ag and natural resources experts about a variety of topics, so check back for our ongoing coverage.

And if you’re at the Review, be sure to stop by the Farm and Dairy tent at 579 Soybean Avenue, on the corner of Soybean and Silage Street, right next to the Association Building.

You can also follow Farm and Dairy and newsroom members on social media, so you won’t miss anything from our view of the Review.

Follow us at the Farm Science Review

Farm and Dairy: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

Susan Crowell, Editor

Catie Noyes, Reporter

Chris Kick, Reporter

Katy Mumaw, Reporter

Farm Science Review Coverage

Farm Science Review Live Updates

September 19, 2017

2:08 p.m. — Just trapped in our tent at the Farm Science Review. No big deal. If you’re trying to stay out of the rain, come check it out!

1:40 p.m. — Still raining at the 2017 Farm Science Review. So much for 80 F all week…

It’s a little wet here at #FSR17!

A post shared by Farm And Dairy (@farmanddairy) on

12:44 p.m. — Susan Crowell is at the 2017 Celebration of Ohio Agriculture luncheon. You can follow her coverage on Twitter.

Noon — Catie Noyes attended an Energy roundtable with Dale Arnold, director of energy policy at the Ohio Farm Bureau. Arnold addressed farmers’ concerns about pipeline leases and easements. Check out the highlights here.

11:48 a.m. — Field demonstrations have been canceled for Tuesday, due to rain. However, shuttles will still be running to the Conservation Area and OLICA tile demonstrations.

Farm Science Review officials are planning a full day of demonstrations tomorrow, as the weather forecast is partly cloudy with a high of 82 F and a low of 63 F.

9:05 a.m. — Students from Fredericktown in Knox County, Ohio, stopped to by the Farm and Dairy booth early this morning.

9 a.m. — Editor Susan Crowell is settling into the Farm and Dairy booth at the 2017 Farm Science Review. Stop by and say hello on the corner of Soybean and Silage.

Farm and Dairy booth at the 2017 Farm Science Review.

Social Media Updates








Not a bad view of the farm science review! #fsr17 #myfsr #ontheground

A post shared by Amie (@amsites) on


 

September 20, 2017

Be sure to check back tomorrow for more live coverage of the day’s events at the 2017 Farm Science Review!

September 21, 2017

Be sure to check back Thursday for more live coverage of the day’s events at the 2017 Farm Science Review!

Future Show Dates

  • September 19-21, 2017
  • September 18-20, 2018
  • September 17-19, 2019
  • September 22-24, 2020
  • September 21-23, 2021
  • September 20-22, 2022
  • September 19-21, 2023
  • September 17-19, 2024
  • September 16-18, 2025
  • September 22-24, 2026
  • September 21-23, 2027
  • September 19-21, 2028
  • September 18-20, 2029
  • September 17-19, 2030

