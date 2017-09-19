2017 Farm Science Review Live

The three-day Farm Science Review, Ohio’s ginormous agricultural trade and education show, gets underway this week, Sept. 19-21, at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio. And Farm and Dairy’s staff will be on the grounds all three days. You can join us in our live coverage in this post, which we’ll be updating throughout the days.

We’ll be cruising the 640+ exhibitors in the trade show, sharing a look at the equipment field demonstrations, talking to ag and natural resources experts about a variety of topics, so check back for our ongoing coverage.

And if you’re at the Review, be sure to stop by the Farm and Dairy tent at 579 Soybean Avenue, on the corner of Soybean and Silage Street, right next to the Association Building.

You can also follow Farm and Dairy and newsroom members on social media, so you won’t miss anything from our view of the Review.

September 19, 2017

2:08 p.m. — Just trapped in our tent at the Farm Science Review. No big deal. If you’re trying to stay out of the rain, come check it out!

What a way to kick of #FSR17! Trapped in the @farmanddairy tent! pic.twitter.com/jn8519tprD — Catie Noyes (@catie_noyes) September 19, 2017

1:40 p.m. — Still raining at the 2017 Farm Science Review. So much for 80 F all week…

It’s a little wet here at #FSR17! A post shared by Farm And Dairy (@farmanddairy) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

12:44 p.m. — Susan Crowell is at the 2017 Celebration of Ohio Agriculture luncheon. You can follow her coverage on Twitter.

Noon — Catie Noyes attended an Energy roundtable with Dale Arnold, director of energy policy at the Ohio Farm Bureau. Arnold addressed farmers’ concerns about pipeline leases and easements. Check out the highlights here.

11:48 a.m. — Field demonstrations have been canceled for Tuesday, due to rain. However, shuttles will still be running to the Conservation Area and OLICA tile demonstrations.

Farm Science Review officials are planning a full day of demonstrations tomorrow, as the weather forecast is partly cloudy with a high of 82 F and a low of 63 F.

9:05 a.m. — Students from Fredericktown in Knox County, Ohio, stopped to by the Farm and Dairy booth early this morning.

9 a.m. — Editor Susan Crowell is settling into the Farm and Dairy booth at the 2017 Farm Science Review. Stop by and say hello on the corner of Soybean and Silage.

Social Media Updates



These boys have been going to @OhioStateFSR every year since they could walk #FSR17 pic.twitter.com/V1q1YIjfsA — Cody Kirkpatrick (@JDCodyK) September 19, 2017

A little bit of rain for the first day of the Ohio Farm Science Review in London Ohio. #rain #ohio #ag #agriculture #ohiofarmsciencereview #fsr17 A post shared by Mike Less (@farmhand_mike686) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:22am PDT









Dr. Drake speaks at the 2017 Farm Science Review. “Our overall goal is to provide an affordable, outstanding education to as many Ohioans as we can.” #ohiostate #fsr17 A post shared by cbusbenjohnson (@cbusbenjohnson) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Dean @cathannkress welcomes guests to the 2017 Celebration of Ohio Agriculture luncheon at @OhioStateFSR. #fsr17 pic.twitter.com/xLzCjWfLVZ — Ben Johnson (@CbusBenJohnson) September 19, 2017

.@OhioState‘s @CFAES_OSU holds the largest university farm show in the nation with more than 180 presentations & displays. #FSR17 pic.twitter.com/xdAzNOctNW — Michael V. Drake (@OSUPrezDrake) September 19, 2017









It’s gonna be a wet day at #FSR17 pic.twitter.com/9IbiUzX0Nx — james ramsey (@jamesramsey1) September 19, 2017





Soil health expert Dave Brandt honored at #FSR17 by Ohio No-Till Council pic.twitter.com/4pEbXE26rt — USDA-NRCS-OH (@NRCS_Ohio) September 19, 2017





Good morning @OhioStateFSR! A lot of great info sessions starting soon. What are you excited to learn about? #MyFSR #FSR17 pic.twitter.com/tzCbOTm95X — Ohio State FABE (@OhioStateFABE) September 19, 2017

Not a bad view of the farm science review! #fsr17 #myfsr #ontheground A post shared by Amie (@amsites) on Sep 19, 2017 at 6:26am PDT





Shout-out to Dr. Cathann Kress, new dean of @osucfaes, for stopping by our #fsr17 booth for a quick interview with Editor Susan Crowell. #CFAES #OhioState #farmanddairy A post shared by Farm And Dairy (@farmanddairy) on Sep 19, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

September 20, 2017

Be sure to check back tomorrow for more live coverage of the day’s events at the 2017 Farm Science Review!

September 21, 2017

Be sure to check back Thursday for more live coverage of the day’s events at the 2017 Farm Science Review!

