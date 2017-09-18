2017 Wayne County Fair sale results

The two-day Wayne County Junior Fair Livestock Sale brought in over $900,000.
The 2017 Wayne County Junior Fair market livestock auction was Sept. 13 and 14.
(You can click on the exhibitor’s name to see a photo, or scroll down for photo slideshow.) Sale total: $941,478.50 Total livestock lots: 877
RABBITS Number of Market Lots: 27 Grand champion: Kelton Bair Bid: $525 Buyer: Cochrell Financial Services Reserve champion: Megan Tenney Bid: $700 Buyer: Ron Burge Trucking and Santmyer Oil POULTRY Number of Market Lots: 136 Chickens Grand champion: Louis Czibor Bid: $2,000 Buyer: Dr. Mark Imhoff and Lisa and Leah Faye Acker Reserve champion: Grace Greer Bid: $1,700 Buyer: Tim and Becky Workinger Turkeys Grand champion: Mitchell Hatten Bid: $750 Buyer: Jarrett Logistics/Pac Ship USA Reserve champion: McKensie McCoy Bid: $775 Buyer: Electrical Systems and PL Plumbing Ducks Grand champion: Rebecca Gasser Bid: $600 Buyer: Ron Burge Trucking and Santmyer Oil Reserve champion: Bethanie Schaefer Bid: $500 Buyer: KL Rickett Trucking & Ag Services Geese Grand champion: Lily Bickett Bid: $650 Buyer: Ron Burge Trucking and Santmyer Oil Reserve champion: Shyler Swinehart Bid: $650 Buyer: Reflection Farm HOGS Number of Market Lots: 376 Grand champion: Mykenzie Snyder Bid: $32/pound Weight: 266 pounds Buyer: Kinder Morgan Reserve champion: Trent Boatner Bid: $7/pound Weight: 255 pounds Buyer: Leppo Rents Grand champion county bred: Maccoy Stika Bid: $20/pound Weight: 267 pounds Buyer: Capstone Homes Reserve champion county bred: Kelli Kearney Bid: $8.50/pound Weight: 262 pounds Buyer: Mazda of Wooster Wayne County Reserve Champion Market HogLeppo Rents, represented by Stephanie Sczpanski $7 per pound for Trent Boatner’s 255 pound reserve champion market hog. Also pictured is Emmett Boatner. < > < > 1 View Wayne County Reserve Champion Market HogLeppo Rents, represented by Stephanie Sczpanski $7 per pound for Trent Boatner’s 255 pound reserve champion market hog. Also pictured is Emmett Boatner. 2 View Wayne County Reserve Champion ChickensTim and Becky Workinger bid $1700 for Grace Greer’s reserve champion pen of broilers. Also pictured is Luke Greer. 3 View Wayne County Reserve Champion RabbitsRon Burge Trucking, represented by Scott Burger and Santmyer Oil, represented by Terry Santmyer bid $700 for Megan Tenney’s reserve champion pen of market rabbits. Also pictured Charlie Tenney and Wyatt Shepherd. 4 View Wayne County Champion GooseLily Bickett’s champion meat goose was purchased by Ron Burge Trucking, represented by Scott Burge and Santmyer Oil, represented by Terry Santmyer for $650. Also pictured is Charlie Bickett and Brady Bickett. 5 View Wayne County Reserve Champion Born and Bred lambTerry Santmyer of Santmyer Oil bid $6.25 per pound for Kyler Graber’s 140-pound Wayne County Bred reserve champion market lamb. 6 View Wayne County Reserve Champion GooseShyler Swinehart’s reserve champion meat goose was purchased by John Leunk, Reflection Farm for $650. 7 View Wayne County Reserve Champion LambThe Western Reserve Group represented by Nathan Todich bid $18 per pound for Clay Johnson’s 143 pound reserve champion market lamb. 8 View Wayne County Champion Lamb carcassLong Acres Farm, represented by Shane Hostetler bid $7.50 per pound for Mack Donley’s 94 pound champion market lamb carcass. 9 View Wayne County Champion Born and Bred lambBryce Johnson’s 145-pound champion Wayne County bred market lamb sold for $6.50 per pound to Twisted X Shoes, represented by Susan Ickes. 10 View Wayne County Reserve Champion Lamb CarcassMike Pallotta of Pallotta Ford bid $9.50 per pound for Kirstein Swain’s 66-pound reserve champion market lamb carcass. 11 View Wayne County Champion LambCRW Freight Management represented by Chris and Ken Wood bid $15 per pound for Kylee Johnson’s 139 pound champion market lamb. 12 View Wayne County champion goatKendra Marty’s 99-pound champion meat type market goat sold to Kinder Morgan, represented by Allan Fore for $1,500 per head. 13 View Wayne County Reserve Champion TurkeyMcKensie McCoy’s reserve champion turkey was purchased by Electrical Systems and PL Plumbing represented by Greg Fetzer and Ed Butdorf for $775. Also pictured is Morgan McCoy. 14 View Wayne County Champion TurkeyMitchell Hatten’s champion turkey was purchased by Jarrett Logistics/Pac Ship USA represented by Mike & Diane Jarrett for $750. 15 View Wayne County Champion DucksRon Burge Trucking, represented by Scott Burge and Santmyer Oil, represented by Terry Santmyer bid $600 for Rebecca Gasser’s champion pen of meat ducks. 16 View Wayne County Reserve Champ Born and Bred HogMazda of Wooster represented by Dan Jacobs bid $8.50 per pound for Kelli Kearney’s 262-pound reserve champion Wayne County bred market hog. Also pictured is Kendra Keener. 17 View Wayne County Reserve Champion DucksBethanie Schaefer’s reserve champion pen of meat ducks was purchased by KL Rickett Trucking & Ag Services for $500. 18 View Wayne County Reserve Champion GoatMillie Sexten’s 85-pound reserve champion meat type market goat sold for $700 to Lerch’s Donuts, Mei Lee’s Chinese Food, Comfort Tech, Critters Pet Shop and the Wood Carver, represented by Art Beery. Also pictured Macie Sexten. 19 View Wayne County Champion Born and Bred HogSteve Nolletti of Capstone Homes bid $20 per pound for Maccoy Stika’s 267-pound champion Wayne County bred market hog. Also pictured is Gaven Stika. 20 View Wayne County Champion RabbitsCochrell Financial Services, represented by represented by Ross and Megan Cochrell bid $525 for Kelton Bair’s champion pen of market rabbits. Also pictured are Garrett Gwin and Mack Donley. 21 View Wayne County champion hogKinder Morgan, represented by Allan Fore bid $32 per pound for Mykenzie Snyder’s 266-pound champion market hog. Also pictured is Caydence Scale and Morgan Ervin. 22 View Wayne County Champion ChickensDr. Mark Imhoff and Lisa and Leah Faye Acker bid $2000 for Louis Czibor’s champion pen of broilers. Also pictured is Jackie Roberts. GOATS Number of Market Lots: 99 Grand champion: Kendra Marty Bid: $1,500 Weight: 99 pounds Buyer: Kinder Morgan Reserve champion: Millie Sexten Bid: $700 Weight: 85 pounds Buyer: Lerch’s Donuts, Mei Lee’s Chinese Food, Comfort Tech, Critters Pet Shop and the Wood Carver LAMBS Number of Lots: 123 Grand champion: Kylee Johnson Bid: $15/pound Weight: 139 pounds Buyer: CRW Freight Management Reserve champion: Clay Johnson Bid: $18/pound Weight: 143 pounds Buyer: Western Reserve Group Grand champion carcass: Mack Donley Bid: $7.50/pound Weight: 94 pounds Buyer: Long Acres Farm Reserve champion carcass: Kirstein Swain Bid: $9.50/pound Weight: 66 pounds Buyer: Pallotta Ford Grand champion county bred: Bryce Johnson Bid: $6.50/pound Weight: 94 pounds Buyer: Twisted X Shoes Reserve champion county bred: Kyler Graber Bid: $6.25/pound Weight: 140 pounds Buyer: Santmeyer Oil BEEF Number of Market Lots: 116 Beef Steers Grand champion: Brooke HayhurstBid: $5/pound Weight: 1330 pounds Buyer: Heffelfinger Meats Reserve champion: Kyle WhartonBid: $3.85/pound Weight: 1340 pounds Buyer: Rhodes Dental and Tate Farms Grand champion county bred: Cole WhartonBid: $6/pound Weight: 1365 pounds Buyer: Kinder Morgan Reserve champion: Haylee McKelveyBid: $4.50/pound Weight: 1415 pounds Buyer: Wooster Buildings Grand champion carcass: Aaliyah WirthBid: $6.25/pound Weight: 838 pounds Buyer: Certified Angus Beef Reserve champion carcass: Zach LeimeisterBid: $12.50/pound Weight: 978 pounds Buyer: Smith Foods Dairy Steers Grand champion: Mallory ShoupBid: $2.50/pound Weight: 1560 pounds Buyer: Leppo Rents Reserve champion: Joel ShoupBid: $4.75/pound Weight: 1705 pounds Buyer: United Titanium Grand champion carcass: Gavin SnyderBid: $5.75/pound Weight: 855 pounds Buyer: HAD Drilling Reserve champion carcass: Elizabeth LaneyBid: $5.75/pound Weight: 855 pounds Buyer: HAD Drilling DAIRY PRODUCTS AUCTION Total sales: $25,775 STAY INFORMED. 