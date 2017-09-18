2017 Wayne County Fair sale results

The 2017 Wayne County Junior Fair market livestock auction was Sept. 13 and 14.

Sale total: $941,478.50

Total livestock lots: 877

RABBITS

Number of Market Lots: 27

Grand champion: Kelton Bair

Bid: $525

Buyer: Cochrell Financial Services

Reserve champion: Megan Tenney

Bid: $700

Buyer: Ron Burge Trucking and Santmyer Oil

POULTRY

Number of Market Lots: 136

Chickens

Grand champion: Louis Czibor

Bid: $2,000

Buyer: Dr. Mark Imhoff and Lisa and Leah Faye Acker

Reserve champion: Grace Greer

Bid: $1,700

Buyer: Tim and Becky Workinger

Turkeys

Grand champion: Mitchell Hatten

Bid: $750

Buyer: Jarrett Logistics/Pac Ship USA

Reserve champion: McKensie McCoy

Bid: $775

Buyer: Electrical Systems and PL Plumbing



Ducks

Grand champion: Rebecca Gasser

Bid: $600

Buyer: Ron Burge Trucking and Santmyer Oil

Reserve champion: Bethanie Schaefer

Bid: $500

Buyer: KL Rickett Trucking & Ag Services

Geese

Grand champion: Lily Bickett

Bid: $650

Buyer: Ron Burge Trucking and Santmyer Oil

Reserve champion: Shyler Swinehart

Bid: $650

Buyer: Reflection Farm

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 376



Grand champion: Mykenzie Snyder

Bid: $32/pound

Weight: 266 pounds

Buyer: Kinder Morgan

Reserve champion: Trent Boatner

Bid: $7/pound

Weight: 255 pounds

Buyer: Leppo Rents

Grand champion county bred: Maccoy Stika

Bid: $20/pound

Weight: 267 pounds

Buyer: Capstone Homes

Reserve champion county bred: Kelli Kearney

Bid: $8.50/pound

Weight: 262 pounds

Buyer: Mazda of Wooster

GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 99

Grand champion: Kendra Marty

Bid: $1,500

Weight: 99 pounds

Buyer: Kinder Morgan

Reserve champion: Millie Sexten

Bid: $700

Weight: 85 pounds

Buyer: Lerch’s Donuts, Mei Lee’s Chinese Food, Comfort Tech, Critters Pet Shop and the Wood Carver

LAMBS

Number of Lots: 123

Grand champion: Kylee Johnson

Bid: $15/pound

Weight: 139 pounds

Buyer: CRW Freight Management

Reserve champion: Clay Johnson

Bid: $18/pound

Weight: 143 pounds

Buyer: Western Reserve Group

Grand champion carcass: Mack Donley

Bid: $7.50/pound

Weight: 94 pounds

Buyer: Long Acres Farm

Reserve champion carcass: Kirstein Swain

Bid: $9.50/pound

Weight: 66 pounds

Buyer: Pallotta Ford

Grand champion county bred: Bryce Johnson

Bid: $6.50/pound

Weight: 94 pounds

Buyer: Twisted X Shoes

Reserve champion county bred: Kyler Graber

Bid: $6.25/pound

Weight: 140 pounds

Buyer: Santmeyer Oil

BEEF

Number of Market Lots: 116

Beef Steers

Grand champion: Brooke Hayhurst

Bid: $5/pound

Weight: 1330 pounds

Buyer: Heffelfinger Meats

Reserve champion: Kyle Wharton

Bid: $3.85/pound

Weight: 1340 pounds

Buyer: Rhodes Dental and Tate Farms

Grand champion county bred: Cole Wharton

Bid: $6/pound

Weight: 1365 pounds

Buyer: Kinder Morgan

Reserve champion: Haylee McKelvey

Bid: $4.50/pound

Weight: 1415 pounds

Buyer: Wooster Buildings

Grand champion carcass: Aaliyah Wirth

Bid: $6.25/pound

Weight: 838 pounds

Buyer: Certified Angus Beef

Reserve champion carcass: Zach Leimeister

Bid: $12.50/pound

Weight: 978 pounds

Buyer: Smith Foods

Dairy Steers

Grand champion: Mallory Shoup

Bid: $2.50/pound

Weight: 1560 pounds

Buyer: Leppo Rents

Reserve champion: Joel Shoup

Bid: $4.75/pound

Weight: 1705 pounds

Buyer: United Titanium

Grand champion carcass: Gavin Snyder

Bid: $5.75/pound

Weight: 855 pounds

Buyer: HAD Drilling

Reserve champion carcass: Elizabeth Laney

Bid: $5.75/pound

Weight: 855 pounds

Buyer: HAD Drilling

DAIRY PRODUCTS AUCTION

Total sales: $25,775