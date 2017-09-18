2017 Wayne County Fair sale results

By -
0
2
Wayne County junior fair sale
The two-day Wayne County Junior Fair Livestock Sale brought in over $900,000.

The 2017 Wayne County Junior Fair market livestock auction was Sept. 13 and 14.

(You can click on the exhibitor’s name to see a photo, or scroll down for photo slideshow.)

Sale total: $941,478.50
Total livestock lots: 877

 

RABBITS
Number of Market Lots: 27
Grand champion: Kelton Bair
Bid: $525
Buyer: Cochrell Financial Services
Reserve champion: Megan Tenney
Bid: $700
Buyer: Ron Burge Trucking and Santmyer Oil

POULTRY
Number of Market Lots: 136

Chickens
Grand champion: Louis Czibor
Bid: $2,000
Buyer:  Dr. Mark Imhoff and Lisa and Leah Faye Acker
Reserve champion: Grace Greer
Bid: $1,700
Buyer: Tim and Becky Workinger

Turkeys
Grand champion: Mitchell Hatten
Bid: $750
Buyer: Jarrett Logistics/Pac Ship USA
Reserve champion: McKensie McCoy
Bid: $775
Buyer: Electrical Systems and PL Plumbing

Ducks
Grand champion: Rebecca Gasser
Bid: $600
Buyer: Ron Burge Trucking and Santmyer Oil
Reserve champion: Bethanie Schaefer
Bid: $500
Buyer: KL Rickett Trucking & Ag Services

Geese
Grand champion: Lily Bickett
Bid: $650
Buyer: Ron Burge Trucking and Santmyer Oil
Reserve champion: Shyler Swinehart
Bid: $650
Buyer: Reflection Farm

HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 376


Grand champion: Mykenzie Snyder
Bid: $32/pound
Weight: 266 pounds
Buyer: Kinder Morgan
Reserve champion: Trent Boatner
Bid: $7/pound
Weight: 255 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents
Grand champion county bred: Maccoy Stika
Bid: $20/pound
Weight: 267 pounds
Buyer: Capstone Homes
Reserve champion county bred: Kelli Kearney
Bid: $8.50/pound
Weight: 262 pounds
Buyer: Mazda of Wooster

Wayne County Reserve Champion Market Hog

Leppo Rents, represented by Stephanie Sczpanski $7 per pound for Trent Boatner’s 255 pound reserve champion market hog. Also pictured is Emmett Boatner.
<
>
<
>
1 View

Wayne County Reserve Champion Market Hog

Leppo Rents, represented by Stephanie Sczpanski $7 per pound for Trent Boatner’s 255 pound reserve champion market hog. Also pictured is Emmett Boatner.
2 View

Wayne County Reserve Champion Chickens

Tim and Becky Workinger bid $1700 for Grace Greer’s reserve champion pen of broilers. Also pictured is Luke Greer.
3 View

Wayne County Reserve Champion Rabbits

Ron Burge Trucking, represented by Scott Burger and Santmyer Oil, represented by Terry Santmyer bid $700 for Megan Tenney’s reserve champion pen of market rabbits. Also pictured Charlie Tenney and Wyatt Shepherd.
4 View

Wayne County Champion Goose

Lily Bickett’s champion meat goose was purchased by Ron Burge Trucking, represented by Scott Burge and Santmyer Oil, represented by Terry Santmyer for $650. Also pictured is Charlie Bickett and Brady Bickett.
5 View

Wayne County Reserve Champion Born and Bred lamb

Terry Santmyer of Santmyer Oil bid $6.25 per pound for Kyler Graber’s 140-pound Wayne County Bred reserve champion market lamb.
6 View

Wayne County Reserve Champion Goose

Shyler Swinehart’s reserve champion meat goose was purchased by John Leunk, Reflection Farm for $650.
7 View

Wayne County Reserve Champion Lamb

The Western Reserve Group represented by Nathan Todich bid $18 per pound for Clay Johnson’s 143 pound reserve champion market lamb.
8 View

Wayne County Champion Lamb carcass

Long Acres Farm, represented by Shane Hostetler bid $7.50 per pound for Mack Donley’s 94 pound champion market lamb carcass.
9 View

Wayne County Champion Born and Bred lamb

Bryce Johnson’s 145-pound champion Wayne County bred market lamb sold for $6.50 per pound to Twisted X Shoes, represented by Susan Ickes.
10 View

Wayne County Reserve Champion Lamb Carcass

Mike Pallotta of Pallotta Ford bid $9.50 per pound for Kirstein Swain’s 66-pound reserve champion market lamb carcass.
11 View

Wayne County Champion Lamb

CRW Freight Management represented by Chris and Ken Wood bid $15 per pound for Kylee Johnson’s 139 pound champion market lamb.
12 View

Wayne County champion goat

Kendra Marty’s 99-pound champion meat type market goat sold to Kinder Morgan, represented by Allan Fore for $1,500 per head.
13 View

Wayne County Reserve Champion Turkey

McKensie McCoy’s reserve champion turkey was purchased by Electrical Systems and PL Plumbing represented by Greg Fetzer and Ed Butdorf for $775. Also pictured is Morgan McCoy.
14 View

Wayne County Champion Turkey

Mitchell Hatten’s champion turkey was purchased by Jarrett Logistics/Pac Ship USA represented by Mike & Diane Jarrett for $750.
15 View

Wayne County Champion Ducks

Ron Burge Trucking, represented by Scott Burge and Santmyer Oil, represented by Terry Santmyer bid $600 for Rebecca Gasser’s champion pen of meat ducks.
16 View

Wayne County Reserve Champ Born and Bred Hog

Mazda of Wooster represented by Dan Jacobs bid $8.50 per pound for Kelli Kearney’s 262-pound reserve champion Wayne County bred market hog. Also pictured is Kendra Keener.
17 View

Wayne County Reserve Champion Ducks

Bethanie Schaefer’s reserve champion pen of meat ducks was purchased by KL Rickett Trucking & Ag Services for $500.
18 View

Wayne County Reserve Champion Goat

Millie Sexten’s 85-pound reserve champion meat type market goat sold for $700 to Lerch’s Donuts, Mei Lee’s Chinese Food, Comfort Tech, Critters Pet Shop and the Wood Carver, represented by Art Beery. Also pictured Macie Sexten.
19 View

Wayne County Champion Born and Bred Hog

Steve Nolletti of Capstone Homes bid $20 per pound for Maccoy Stika’s 267-pound champion Wayne County bred market hog. Also pictured is Gaven Stika.
20 View

Wayne County Champion Rabbits

Cochrell Financial Services, represented by represented by Ross and Megan Cochrell bid $525 for Kelton Bair’s champion pen of market rabbits. Also pictured are Garrett Gwin and Mack Donley.
21 View

Wayne County champion hog

Kinder Morgan, represented by Allan Fore bid $32 per pound for Mykenzie Snyder’s 266-pound champion market hog. Also pictured is Caydence Scale and Morgan Ervin.
22 View

Wayne County Champion Chickens

Dr. Mark Imhoff and Lisa and Leah Faye Acker bid $2000 for Louis Czibor’s champion pen of broilers. Also pictured is Jackie Roberts.

GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 99

Grand champion: Kendra Marty
Bid: $1,500
Weight: 99 pounds
Buyer: Kinder Morgan
Reserve champion: Millie Sexten
Bid: $700
Weight: 85 pounds
Buyer: Lerch’s Donuts, Mei Lee’s Chinese Food, Comfort Tech, Critters Pet Shop and the Wood Carver

LAMBS
Number of Lots: 123

Grand champion: Kylee Johnson
Bid: $15/pound
Weight: 139 pounds
Buyer: CRW Freight Management
Reserve champion: Clay Johnson
Bid: $18/pound
Weight: 143 pounds
Buyer: Western Reserve Group
Grand champion carcass: Mack Donley
Bid: $7.50/pound
Weight: 94 pounds
Buyer: Long Acres Farm
Reserve champion carcass: Kirstein Swain
Bid: $9.50/pound
Weight: 66 pounds
Buyer: Pallotta Ford
Grand champion county bred: Bryce Johnson
Bid: $6.50/pound
Weight: 94 pounds
Buyer: Twisted X Shoes
Reserve champion county bred: Kyler Graber
Bid: $6.25/pound
Weight: 140 pounds
Buyer: Santmeyer Oil

BEEF

Number of Market Lots: 116

Beef Steers
Grand champion: Brooke Hayhurst
Bid: $5/pound
Weight: 1330 pounds
Buyer: Heffelfinger Meats
Reserve champion: Kyle Wharton
Bid: $3.85/pound
Weight: 1340 pounds
Buyer: Rhodes Dental and Tate Farms
Grand champion county bred: Cole Wharton
Bid: $6/pound
Weight: 1365 pounds
Buyer: Kinder Morgan
Reserve champion: Haylee McKelvey
Bid: $4.50/pound
Weight: 1415 pounds
Buyer: Wooster Buildings
Grand champion carcass: Aaliyah Wirth
Bid: $6.25/pound
Weight: 838 pounds
Buyer: Certified Angus Beef
Reserve champion carcass: Zach Leimeister
Bid: $12.50/pound
Weight: 978 pounds
Buyer: Smith Foods

Dairy Steers
Grand champion: Mallory Shoup
Bid: $2.50/pound
Weight: 1560 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents
Reserve champion: Joel Shoup
Bid: $4.75/pound
Weight: 1705 pounds
Buyer: United Titanium
Grand champion carcass: Gavin Snyder
Bid: $5.75/pound
Weight: 855 pounds
Buyer: HAD Drilling
Reserve champion carcass: Elizabeth Laney
Bid: $5.75/pound
Weight: 855 pounds
Buyer: HAD Drilling

DAIRY PRODUCTS AUCTION
Total sales: $25,775

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleGarland Randall, 1923-2017
http://
Freelance writer Susan Mykrantz has been writing for Farm and Dairy since 1989. She is a graduate of the ag college at Ohio State University and also serves as editor of the "Ohio Jersey News." She lives in Wayne County.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.