2018 Canfield Fair junior fair livestock sales stay strong

The 2018 Canfield Fair junior fair market livestock sales were held Aug. 30 and 31, and the cheese basket sale will be held Sept. 2. Here’s a recap of the grand champion exhibitors and their final sale bids/buyers. Scroll down for a slide show of the winners, or click on the individual exhibitor’s name to see a photo.

This information will be updated with the cheese sale, as well as an overall sale total and averages.

Aug. 30-31 and Sept. 2, 2018

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 72

Grand champion: Sam Kanagy

Bid: $12.50/pound Weight: 1,355 pounds

Buyer: Mac Trailer

Reserve champion: Josie Mellott

Bid: $10/pound Weight: 1,320 pounds

Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Junior showmanship/junior skillathon: Payton Henderson

Intermediate showmanship: Frank Prozy

Senior showmanship: Jayda Benson

Intermediate skillathon: Conor Henderson

Rate of gain: Mason Colwell

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 161

Grand champion: Madalyn Black

Bid: $27/pound Weight: 275 pounds

Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet, Randolph

Reserve champion: Emily Hemphill

Bid: $28/pound Weight: 261 pounds

Buyer: Leonard Truck and Trailer

Senior showmanship: Emily Hemphill

Intermediate showmanship: McKenzie Whitted

Junior showmanship: Alli Kanagy

Senior skillathon: Alexis Bischella

Intermediate skillathon: Emily Algaier

Junior skillathon: Morgan Brown

Beginner skillathon: Katie Byers

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 33

Grand champion: Wyatt Baird

Bid: $13/pound Weight: 127 pounds

Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet, Randolph

Reserve champion: Katie Campbell

Bid: $8/pound Weight: 137 pounds

Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet, Randolph

Senior showmanship: Wyatt Baird

Intermediate showmanship: Josie Baird

Junior showmanship and junior skillathon: Kristen Campbell

CARCASS LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 29

Grand champion: McKenzie Whitted

Bid: $9/pound Weight: 137 pounds

Buyer: Rulli Brothers Markets, Austintown and Boardman

Reserve champion: Abigail Gay

Bid: $10/pound Weight: 138 pounds

Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet, Randolph

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Number of Lots: 35

Grand champion: Madalyn Black

Bid: $7.50/pound Weight: 560 pounds

Buyer: Rogers Mill

Reserve champion: Jenna Witmer

Bid: $6.50/pound Weight: 498 pounds

Buyer: Cows Come First

BEEF FEEDERS

Number of Lots: 14 heifers; 30 beef feeders

Grand champion heifer: Taylor Whitted

Bid: $5/pound Weight: 508 pounds

Buyer: R. Hedrick Trucking

Reserve champion heifer: McKenzie Whitted

Bid: $2.50/pound Weight: 516 pounds

Buyer: Roger Whitted

Grand champion feeder: Taylor Whitted

Bid: $4/pound Weight: 479 pounds

Buyer: Sharp Farms

Reserve champion feeder: Larissa Fano

Bid: $5/pound Weight: 550 pounds

Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance

Junior showmanship: Lariss Fano

Intermediate showmanship: McKenzie Whitted

Senior showmanship: Karlee Banks

Junior skillathon: Kristen Campbell

Intermediate skillathon: McKenzie Whitted

Senior skillathon: Cheyenne Heffner

DAIRY GOAT FUDGE

Number of Market Lots: 8

Grand champion: Cherokee Mellott

Bid: $600 Weight: 6 pounds

Buyer: Snyder Antique Auto Parts

Reserve champion: Kayle Burcaw

Bid: $650 Weight: 6 pounds

Buyer: Virginia and the late Ted Campbell

RABBIT MEAT PENS

Number of Market Lots: 14

Grand champion: Marisa Maillis

Bid: $450 Weight: 13.95 pounds

Buyer: Lisbon Veterinary Clinic

Reserve champion: Brittany Siembieda

Bid: $465 Weight: 14.7 pounds

Buyer: Malinda Siembieda

RABBIT FRYERS

Number of Market Lots: 13

Grand champion: Kearstin Rummel

Bid: $200 Weight: 5.2 pounds

Buyer: Jeff Taylor

Reserve champion: Emma Reph

Bid: $200 Weight: 4.9 pounds

Buyer: Attorney Donald Duda

MARKET DAIRY GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 8



Grand champion: Camille Kirk

Bid: $2.75/pound Weight: 110 pounds

Buyer: Attorney Donald Duda

Reserve champion: Savanna Mellott

Bid: $5.75/pound Weight: 86 pounds

Buyer: Justice Mary DeGenaro

Intermediate showmanship: Ashley James

Junior showmanship and junior skillathon: Savanna Mellott

MARKET GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 10

Grand champion: Emily Hemphill

Bid: $3.50/pound Weight: 101 pounds

Buyer: Attorney Lynn Maro

Reserve champion: Gisella Anguilli

Bid: $10/pound Weight: 94 pounds

Buyer: Green Gate Farms, Greier Family

Senior skillathon: Jennavieve Frank

Intermediate skillathon: Josie Baird

CHICKENS

Number of Pens of Two: 62

Grand champion chickens: Samantha Plocher

Bid: $500/head Weight: 14.25 pounds

Buyer: Cornerstone Electric

Reserve champion chickens: Stella Zippay

Bid: $600/head Weight: 14.05 pounds

Buyer: Seed Consultants

TURKEYS

Number of Lots: 53

Grand champion turkey: Jackson Young

Bid: $800/head Weight: 34 pounds

Buyer: Dean’s Funeral Home

Reserve champion turkey: Kendra McCusker

Bid: $700/head Weight: 34 pounds

Buyer: Zeigler’s Trophies

DUCKS

Lots: 20

Grand champion duck: Kearstin Rummel

Bid: $400/head Weight: 8 pounds

Buyer: Mac Trailer

Reserve champion duck: Samantha Campbell

Bid: $325/head Weight: 7 pounds

Buyer: Meagan Van Brocklin

Auctioneers: Baer Auctioneers

Junior Fair Royalty: King: Matthew Fetty Queen: Callia Barwick

Outstanding Youth: James Moore and Brittany Siembieda

