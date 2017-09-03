2018 Geauga County Fair results

The 2017 Geauga County Junior Fair market livestock auction was Sept. 2. Check back for more auction results as they become available.

RABBITS

Number of Market Lots: 10

Average: coming soon

Grand champion: Ben Ferg

Bid: $45/pound

Weight: 13.36 pounds

Buyer: Geauga Vision

Reserve champion: Emily Johnson

Bid: $15/pound

Weight: 14.84 pounds

Buyer: Bloomfield Livestock Auction

CHICKENS

Number of Market Lots: 149

Average: coming soon

Grand champion: Garrett Hasting

Bid: $35/pound

Weight: 32.10 pounds

Buyer: Hungry Bee

Reserve champion: Grace Koppelman

Bid: $50/pound

Weight: 27.30 pounds

Buyer: Mihalic Associates and Auctioneers

TURKEY

Number of Market Lots: 82

Average: coming soon

Grand champion: Kylie Bates

Bid: $70/pound

Weight: 45 pounds

Buyer: Mihalic Associates and Auctioneers

Reserve champion: Jessica Burden

Bid: $22.50

Weight: 49 pounds

Buyer: Berkshire Hills Golf Course

DUCKS

Number of Market Lots: 32

Average: coming soon

Grand champion: Anders Ferg

Bid: $65/pound

Weight: 15.86 pounds

Buyer: Junction Auto Sales

Reserve champion: Dennis Bergansky

Bid: $50/pound

Weight: 14.93 pounds

Buyer: Geauga Vision

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 97

Average: coming soon

Grand champion: Addison Burnett

Bid: $23/pound

Weight: 285 pounds

Buyer: ETNA Products Inc.

Reserve champion: Alyse Zemba

Bid: $5.25/pound

Weight: 263 pounds

Buyer: Middlefield Bank Company

GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 17

Average: coming soon

Grand champion: Hannah Whitmer

Bid: $3.50/pound

Weight: 116 pounds

Buyer: Dr. Christine Graley

Reserve champion: Anthony Gillespie

Bid: $7.25/pound

Weight: 97 pounds

Buyer: Green Family Funeral Home and New Century Hair Design

LAMBS

Number of Lots: 41

Average: coming soon

Grand champion: Logan Goodrich

Bid: $5.25/pound

Weight: 146 pounds

Buyer: Sculptures by Lees

Reserve champion: Meghan O’Reilly

Bid: $10.50/pound

Weight: 138 pounds

Buyer: Reserve Energy Exploration Company

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 44

Average: coming soon

Grand champion: Kate Hornyak

Bid: $6.50/pound

Weight: 1330 pounds

Buyer: Preston Chevrolet

Reserve champion: Taylor Poff

Bid: $5.50/pound

Weight: 1347 pounds

Buyer: Oscar Brugmann Sand & Gravel

DAIRY BASKETS

Thompson Ledge

Bid: $2,250

Auburn Dairymen

Bid: $2,000

Buyer: Preston Chevrolet

Geauga Dairymen

Bid: $2,500

Buyer: Preston Chevrolet

Auctioneers and Ringmen: Pete Howes, Mike Davis, Heath Davis, Dave Rennolds and Travis Mettler. Tim McCaskey, ringman.

Geauga County Fair king and queen: Tyler Plants and Kelsey Klingman