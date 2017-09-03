2018 Geauga County Fair results

By -
0
1
Geauga Fair champion goat
Hannah Whitmer sold her 116-pound grand champion market goat for $3.50 a pound to Dr. Christine Graley, with P.J. Graley and Millie Glasscock, at the Geauga County Fair. (Catie Noyes photos)

The 2017 Geauga County Junior Fair market livestock auction was Sept. 2. Check back for more auction results as they become available.

(You can click on the exhibitor’s name to see a photo, or scroll down for photo slideshow.)

RABBITS

Number of Market Lots: 10
Average: coming soon

Grand champion: Ben Ferg
Bid: $45/pound  
Weight: 13.36 pounds
Buyer: Geauga Vision
Reserve champion: Emily Johnson
Bid: $15/pound           
Weight: 14.84 pounds
Buyer: Bloomfield Livestock Auction

CHICKENS

Number of Market Lots: 149
Average: coming soon

Grand champion: Garrett Hasting
Bid: $35/pound           
Weight: 32.10 pounds
Buyer: Hungry Bee
Reserve champion: Grace Koppelman
Bid: $50/pound            
Weight: 27.30 pounds
Buyer: Mihalic Associates and Auctioneers

TURKEY

Number of Market Lots: 82
Average: coming soon

Grand champion: Kylie Bates
Bid: $70/pound           
Weight: 45 pounds
Buyer: Mihalic Associates and Auctioneers
Reserve champion: Jessica Burden
Bid: $22.50
Weight: 49 pounds
Buyer: Berkshire Hills Golf Course

DUCKS

Number of Market Lots: 32
Average: coming soon

Grand champion: Anders Ferg
Bid: $65/pound        
Weight: 15.86 pounds
Buyer: Junction Auto Sales
Reserve champion: Dennis Bergansky
Bid: $50/pound           
Weight: 14.93 pounds
Buyer: Geauga Vision

Grand champion chicken

Garrett Hasting sold his grand champion chicken meat pen, weighing 32.10 pounds, for $35 a pound to Kimberly Gibson of Hungry Bee, at the Geauga County Fair.
<
>
<
>
1 View

Grand champion chicken

Garrett Hasting sold his grand champion chicken meat pen, weighing 32.10 pounds, for $35 a pound to Kimberly Gibson of Hungry Bee, at the Geauga County Fair.
2 View

Reserve champion chicken

Grace Koppelman sold her reserve champion chicken meat pen, weighing 27.30 pounds, for $50 a pound to Scott Mihalic of Mihalic Associates and Auctioneers at the Geauga County Fair.
3 View

Reserve champion goat

Anthony Gillespie sold his 97-pound reserve champion market goat for $7.25 a pound to Dave Green, with Cameron Langford, of Green Family Funeral Home and Dorothy Szoken of New Century Hair Design at the Geauga County Fair.
4 View

Grand champion hog

Addison Burnett sold her 285-pound grand champion market hog for $23 a pound to Etna Products Inc., represented by Ike Tripp, at the Geauga County Fair. (New Direction Photography photo)
5 View

Grand champion duck

Anders Ferg sold his grand champion market duck pen, weighing 15.86 pounds, for $65 a pound to Matt Emrick of Junction Auto Sales at the Geauga County Fair.
6 View

Reserve champion duck

Dennis Bergansky sold his reserve champion market duck pen, weighing 14.93 pounds, for $50 a pound to John Bruening of Geauga Vision, at the Geauga County Fair.
7 View

Grand champion steer

Kate Hornyak sold her 1,330-pound grand champion market steer for $6.50 a pound to Pat Preston of Preston Chevrolet at the Geauga County Fair. Also pictured fair queen Kelsey Klingman and king Tyler Plants.
8 View

Reserve champion turkey

Jessica Burden sold her reserve champion turkey, weighing 49 pounds, for $22.50 a pound to Walter and Nick Miraglia of Berkshire Hills Golf Course at the Geauga County Fair.
9 View

Reserve champion rabbit

Emily Johnson sold her reserve champion rabbit meat pen, weighing 14.84 pounds, for $15 a pound to Heath Davis of Bloomfield Livestock Auction, at the Geauga County Fair.
10 View

Grand champion rabbit

Ben Ferg sold his grand champion rabbit meat pen, weighing 13.36 pounds, for $45 a pound to John Bruening of Geauga Vision, at the Geauga County Fair.
11 View

Reserve champion hog

Alyse Zemba sold her 263-pound reserve champion market hog for $5.25 a pound to Middlefield Bank Company, represented by Jim Heslop, Jim McCaskey and Nicole Lange, at the Geauga County Fair. (New Direction Photography photo)
12 View

Reserve champion lamb

Meghan O’Reilly sold her 138-pound reserve champion market lamb for $10.50 a pound to Reserve Energy Exploration Company, represented by Joe Haas, at the Geauga County Fair.
13 View

Reserve champion steer

Taylor Poff sold her 1,347-pound reserve champion market steer for $5.50 a pound to Oscar Brugmann Sand and Gravel, represented by Todd, Cheryl, Isabelle and Troy Brugmann, at the Geauga County Fair. Also pictured fair king Tyler Plants and queen Kelsey Klingman.
14 View

Grand champion goat

Hannah Whitmer sold her 116-pound grand champion market goat for $3.50 a pound to Dr. Christine Graley, with P.J. Graley and Millie Glasscock, at the Geauga County Fair.
15 View

Grand champion lamb

Logan Goodrich sold his 146-pound grand champion market lamb for $5.25 a pound to Charlotte Lees of Sculptures by Lees, represented by Shannon and Jeff Goodrich, at the Geauga County Fair.
16 View

Grand champion turkey

Kylie Bates sold her grand champion turkey, weighing 45 pounds, for $70 a pound to Scott Mihalic of Mihalic Associates and Auctioneers at the Geauga County Fair. Also pictured Griffin and Gabby Mihalic and Lucy Hoffman.

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 97
Average: coming soon

Grand champion: Addison Burnett
Bid: $23/pound          
Weight: 285 pounds
Buyer: ETNA Products Inc.
Reserve champion: Alyse Zemba
Bid: $5.25/pound             
Weight: 263 pounds
Buyer: Middlefield Bank Company

GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 17
Average: coming soon

Grand champion: Hannah Whitmer
Bid: $3.50/pound           
Weight: 116 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Christine Graley
Reserve champion: Anthony Gillespie
Bid: $7.25/pound            
Weight: 97 pounds
Buyer: Green Family Funeral Home and New Century Hair Design

LAMBS

Number of Lots: 41
Average: coming soon

Grand champion: Logan Goodrich
Bid: $5.25/pound       
Weight: 146 pounds
Buyer: Sculptures by Lees
Reserve champion: Meghan O’Reilly
Bid: $10.50/pound             
Weight: 138 pounds
Buyer: Reserve Energy Exploration Company

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 44
Average: coming soon

Grand champion: Kate Hornyak
Bid: $6.50/pound           
Weight: 1330 pounds
Buyer: Preston Chevrolet
Reserve champion: Taylor Poff
Bid: $5.50/pound             
Weight: 1347 pounds
Buyer: Oscar Brugmann Sand & Gravel

DAIRY BASKETS

Thompson Ledge
Bid: $2,250
Auburn Dairymen
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Preston Chevrolet
Geauga Dairymen
Bid: $2,500
Buyer: Preston Chevrolet

Auctioneers and Ringmen: Pete Howes, Mike Davis, Heath Davis, Dave Rennolds and Travis Mettler. Tim McCaskey, ringman.

Geauga County Fair king and queen: Tyler Plants and Kelsey Klingman

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleStark Fair rallies to support Harvey victims
Catie Noyes lives in Ashland County and earned a bachelor's degree in agriculture communications from The Ohio State University. She enjoys photography, softball and sharing stories about agriculture.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.