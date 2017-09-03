2018 Geauga County Fair results

Anthony Gillespie sold his 97-pound reserve champion market goat for $7.25 a pound to Dave Green, with Cameron Langford, of Green Family Funeral Home and Dorothy Szoken of New Century Hair Design at the Geauga County Fair.
Kate Hornyak sold her 1,330-pound grand champion market steer for $6.50 a pound to Pat Preston of Preston Chevrolet at the Geauga County Fair. Also pictured fair queen Kelsey Klingman and king Tyler Plants.
Alyse Zemba sold her 263-pound reserve champion market hog for $5.25 a pound to Middlefield Bank Company, represented by Jim Heslop, Jim McCaskey and Nicole Lange, at the Geauga County Fair. (New Direction Photography photo)
Taylor Poff sold her 1,347-pound reserve champion market steer for $5.50 a pound to Oscar Brugmann Sand and Gravel, represented by Todd, Cheryl, Isabelle and Troy Brugmann, at the Geauga County Fair. Also pictured fair king Tyler Plants and queen Kelsey Klingman.
Kylie Bates sold her grand champion turkey, weighing 45 pounds, for $70 a pound to Scott Mihalic of Mihalic Associates and Auctioneers at the Geauga County Fair. Also pictured Griffin and Gabby Mihalic and Lucy Hoffman.
HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 97 Average: coming soon
Grand champion: Addison Burnett Bid: $23/pound Weight: 285 pounds Buyer: ETNA Products Inc. Reserve champion: Alyse Zemba Bid: $5.25/pound Weight: 263 pounds Buyer: Middlefield Bank Company
GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 17 Average: coming soon
Grand champion: Hannah Whitmer Bid: $3.50/pound Weight: 116 pounds Buyer: Dr. Christine Graley Reserve champion: Anthony Gillespie Bid: $7.25/pound Weight: 97 pounds Buyer: Green Family Funeral Home and New Century Hair Design
LAMBS
Number of Lots: 41 Average: coming soon
Grand champion: Logan Goodrich Bid: $5.25/pound Weight: 146 pounds Buyer: Sculptures by Lees Reserve champion: Meghan O’Reilly Bid: $10.50/pound Weight: 138 pounds Buyer: Reserve Energy Exploration Company
STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 44 Average: coming soon
Grand champion: Kate Hornyak Bid: $6.50/pound Weight: 1330 pounds Buyer: Preston Chevrolet Reserve champion: Taylor Poff Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 1347 pounds Buyer: Oscar Brugmann Sand & Gravel
DAIRY BASKETS
Thompson Ledge Bid: $2,250 Auburn Dairymen Bid: $2,000 Buyer: Preston Chevrolet Geauga Dairymen Bid: $2,500 Buyer: Preston Chevrolet
Auctioneers and Ringmen: Pete Howes, Mike Davis, Heath Davis, Dave Rennolds and Travis Mettler. Tim McCaskey, ringman.
Geauga County Fair king and queen: Tyler Plants and Kelsey Klingman