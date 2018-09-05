2018 Geauga County Fair sale results

The 2018 Geauga County Fair market livestock sales were held Sept. 1. Here’s a recap of the grand champion exhibitors and their final sale bids/buyers. Scroll down for a slideshow of the winners.

Sept. 1, 2018

Sale total: $546,477.41

Total Lots: 492

RABBITS

Number of Market Lots: 14

Average: $87.50/pound with champions; $19.04/pound without

Grand champion: Mike Soltis

Bid: $150/pound Weight: 12.03 pounds

Buyer: Geauga Vision

Reserve champion: Emily Johnson

Bid: $25/pound Weight: 12.82 pounds

Buyer: Junction Auto Sales

CHICKENS

Number of Market Lots: 126

Average: $66.25/pound with champions; $29.39/pound without

Grand champion: Owen Mansfield

Bid: $75/pound Weight: 27.60 pounds

Buyer: Russell-Sly Family Funeral Home

Reserve champion: Conner Hunt

Bid: $57.50/pound Weight: 25.70 pounds

Buyer: ETNA Products Inc.

TURKEY

Number of Market Lots: 97

Average: $36.50/pound with champions; $15.52/pound

Grand champion: Robert (RJ) Jefferson

Bid: $26/pound Weight: 45 pounds

Buyer: Richard Maple Products

Reserve champion: Emily Skytta

Bid: $30/pound Weight: 43 pounds

Buyer: RNJ Services

DUCKS

Number of Market Lots: 18

Average: $36.25/pound with champions; $16.95/pound without

Grand champion: Mallory Jacobs

Bid: $30/pound Weight: 15.10 pounds

Buyer: Geauga Vision

Reserve champion: Andrew Cohn

Bid: $42.50/pound Weight: 12.82 pounds

Buyer: Mack Plumbing

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 116

Average: $31.38/pound with champions; $4.33/pound without

Grand champion: Sofiia Zampino

Bid: $100/pound Weight: 278 pounds

Buyer: Preston Chevrolet and Superstore

Reserve champion: Caleb Burnett

Bid: $17.50/pound Weight: 289 pounds

Buyer: ETNA Products Inc.

GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 14

Average: $9.13/pound with champions; $5.83/pound without

Grand champion: Hannah Witmer

Bid: $10.25/pound Weight: 94 pounds

Buyer: Green Family Funeral Home

Reserve champion: Rebecca Witmer

Bid: $8/pound Weight: 91 pounds

Buyer: Robin Stanley, Esq. of Ibold & O’Brien

LAMBS

Number of Lots: 35

Average: $7.88/pound with champions; $5.14/pound without

Grand champion: Daniel Nichols

Bid: $10/pound Weight: 139 pounds

Buyer: ETNA Products Inc.

Reserve champion: Cooper Pikor

Bid: $5.75/pound Weight: 128 pounds

Buyer: Principal plastic

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 55

Average: $5.75/pound with champions; $2.62/pound without

Grand champion: Tatumn Poff

Bid: $6/pound Weight: 1,309 pounds

Buyer: Oscar Brugmann Sand & Gravel

Reserve champion: Taylor Poff

Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 1,273 pounds

Buyer: Oscar Brugmann Sand & Gravel

DAIRY BASKETS

Auburn Dairymen

Bid: $3,500 Buyer: Preston KIA

Geauga Dairymen

Bid: $4,400 Buyer: Preston KIA

Thompson Ledge Dairy

Bid: $2,500 Buyer: Ken Townsend

Auctioneers and Ringmen: Pete Howes, Mike Davis, Heath Davis, Travis Mettler, and Tim McCaskey.

Geauga County Fair king and queen: Ben McIlroy and Liberty Mosher.

