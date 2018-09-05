2018 Geauga County Fair sale results

Geauga grand champion meet rabbits
Mike Soltis sold his 12.03-pound grand champion meat rabbits for $150/pound to Geauga Vision, represented by John Bruening.

The 2018 Geauga County Fair market livestock sales were held Sept. 1. Here’s a recap of the grand champion exhibitors and their final sale bids/buyers. Scroll down for a slideshow of the winners.

Sept. 1, 2018
Sale total: $546,477.41
Total Lots: 492

RABBITS

Number of Market Lots: 14
Average: $87.50/pound with champions; $19.04/pound without

Grand champion: Mike Soltis
Bid: $150/pound   Weight: 12.03 pounds
Buyer: Geauga Vision

Reserve champion: Emily Johnson
Bid: $25/pound            Weight: 12.82 pounds
Buyer: Junction Auto Sales

CHICKENS

Number of Market Lots: 126
Average: $66.25/pound with champions; $29.39/pound without

Grand champion: Owen Mansfield
Bid: $75/pound            Weight: 27.60 pounds
Buyer: Russell-Sly Family Funeral Home

Reserve champion: Conner Hunt
Bid: $57.50/pound             Weight: 25.70 pounds
Buyer: ETNA Products Inc.

TURKEY

Number of Market Lots: 97
Average: $36.50/pound with champions; $15.52/pound

Grand champion: Robert (RJ) Jefferson
Bid: $26/pound            Weight: 45 pounds
Buyer: Richard Maple Products

Reserve champion: Emily Skytta
Bid: $30/pound       Weight: 43 pounds
Buyer: RNJ Services

DUCKS

Number of Market Lots: 18
Average: $36.25/pound with champions; $16.95/pound without

Grand champion: Mallory Jacobs
Bid: $30/pound         Weight: 15.10 pounds
Buyer: Geauga Vision

Reserve champion: Andrew Cohn
Bid: $42.50/pound            Weight: 12.82 pounds
Buyer: Mack Plumbing

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 116
Average: $31.38/pound with champions; $4.33/pound without

Grand champion: Sofiia Zampino
Bid: $100/pound           Weight: 278 pounds
Buyer: Preston Chevrolet and Superstore

Reserve champion: Caleb Burnett
Bid: $17.50/pound              Weight: 289 pounds
Buyer: ETNA Products Inc.

GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 14
Average: $9.13/pound with champions; $5.83/pound without

Grand champion: Hannah Witmer
Bid: $10.25/pound            Weight: 94 pounds
Buyer: Green Family Funeral Home

Reserve champion: Rebecca Witmer
Bid: $8/pound             Weight: 91 pounds
Buyer: Robin Stanley, Esq. of Ibold & O’Brien

LAMBS

Number of Lots: 35
Average: $7.88/pound with champions; $5.14/pound without

Grand champion: Daniel Nichols
Bid: $10/pound        Weight: 139 pounds
Buyer: ETNA Products Inc.

Reserve champion: Cooper Pikor
Bid: $5.75/pound              Weight: 128 pounds
Buyer: Principal plastic

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 55
Average: $5.75/pound with champions; $2.62/pound without

Grand champion: Tatumn Poff
Bid: $6/pound            Weight: 1,309 pounds
Buyer: Oscar Brugmann Sand & Gravel

Reserve champion: Taylor Poff
Bid: $5.50/pound              Weight: 1,273 pounds
Buyer: Oscar Brugmann Sand & Gravel

DAIRY BASKETS

Auburn Dairymen
Bid: $3,500   Buyer: Preston KIA

Geauga Dairymen
Bid: $4,400   Buyer: Preston KIA

Thompson Ledge Dairy
Bid: $2,500   Buyer: Ken Townsend

Auctioneers and Ringmen: Pete Howes, Mike Davis, Heath Davis, Travis Mettler, and Tim McCaskey.

Geauga County Fair king and queen: Ben McIlroy and Liberty Mosher.

2018 Geauga County Fair sale
1 of 14
Hannah Whitmer sold her 94-pound grand champion goat to the Green Family Funeral Home, represented by Dave Green and Tammy McDevitt, for $10.25/pound. rOriginal Caption:Hannah Whitmer sold her 94-pound grand champion goat to the Green Family Funeral Home, represented by Dave Green and Tammy McDevitt, for $10.25/pound.
Daniel Nichols sold his 139-pound grand champion lamb to Ike Tripp with ETNA Products Inc. for $10/pound. Also pictured is Grace Koppelman. rOriginal Caption:Daniel Nichols sold his 139-pound grand champion lamb to Ike Tripp with ETNA Products Inc. for $10/pound. Also pictured is Grace Koppelman.
Oscar Brugmann Sand and Gravel purchased Tatumn Poff's 1,309-pound grand champion steer for $6/pound. Pictured include Todd, Isabelle, Cheryl and Troy Brugmann and junior fair royalty Ben McIlroy and Liberty Mosher. rOriginal Caption:Oscar Brugmann Sand & Gravel purchased Tatumn Poff's 1,309-pound grand champion steer for $6/pound. Pictured include Todd, Isabelle, Cheryl and Troy Brugmann and junior fair royalty Ben McIlroy and Liberty Mosher.
Richard Maple Products, represented by Jen Freeman and Fred Ahrens, purchased Robert (RJ) Jefferson's 45-pound grand champion turkey for $26/pound. rOriginal Caption:Richard Maple Products, represented by Jen Freeman and Fred Ahrens, purchased Robert (RJ) Jefferson's 45-pound grand champion turkey for $26/pound.
Mallory Jacobs sold her 15.10-pound grand champion duck pen to John Bruening with Geauga Vision for $30/pound. rOriginal Caption:Mallory Jacobs sold her 15.10-pound grand champion duck pen to John Bruening with Geauga Vision for $30/pound.
Owen Mansfield sold his 27.60-pound grand champion chicken pen for $75/pound to Russell-Sly Family Funeral Home, represented by Donald and Mary Kay Sly. rOriginal Caption:Owen Mansfield sold his 27.60-pound grand champion chicken pen for $75/pound to Russell-Sly Family Funeral Home, represented by Donald and Mary Kay Sly.
Robin Stanley, Esq. of Ibold & O'Brien purchased Rebecca Whitmer's 91-pound reserve champion goat for $8/pound. rOriginal Caption:Robin Stanley, Esq. of Ibold & O'Brien purchased Rebecca Whitmer's 91-pound reserve champion goat for $8/pound.
Cooper Pikor sold his 128-pound reserve champion lamb to Principal Plastic, represented by William Pikor for $5.75/pound. Also pictured is Kendal Pikor. rOriginal Caption:Cooper Pikor sold his 128-pound reserve champion lamb to Principal Plastic, represented by William Pikor for $5.75/pound. Also pictured is Kendal Pikor.
Caleb Burnett sold his 289-pound reserve champion gilt hog for $17.50 to ETNA Products Inc., represented by Ike Tripp and his granddaughters, Caitlin and Maryanne Golden. Also pictured is Addison Burnett. rOriginal Caption:Caleb Burnett sold his 289-pound reserve chamption gilt hog for $17.50 to ETNA Products Inc., represented by Ike Tripp and his granddaughters, Caitlin and Maryanne Golden. Also pictured is Addison Burnett.
Oscar Brugmann Sand & Gravel purchased Taylor Poff's 1,273-pound reserve champion steer for $5.50/pound. Pictured include Todd, Isabelle, Cheryl and Troy Brugmann and junior fair royalty Ben McIlroy and Liberty Mosher. rOriginal Caption:Oscar Brugmann Sand & Gravel purchased Taylor Poff's 1,273-pound grand champion steer for $5.50/pound. Pictured include Todd, Isabelle, Cheryl and Troy Brugmann and junior fair royalty Ben McIlroy and Liberty Mosher.
Emily Skytta sold her 43-pound reserve champion turkey for $30/pound to RNJ Services, represented by Rich and Nita Judd. rOriginal Caption:Emily Skytta sold her 43-pound reserve champion turkey for $30/pound to RNJ Services, represented by Rich and Nita Judd.
Junction Auto Sales, represented by Ed Babcock, bought Emily Johnson's 12.82-pound reserve champion meat rabbits for $25/pound. rOriginal Caption:Junction Auto Sales, represented by Ed Babcock, bought Emily Johnson's 12.82-pound reserve champion meat rabbits for $25/pound.
Mack Plumbing, represented by Bob and Sue McIlroy, purchased Andrew Cohn's 13.50-pound reserve champion duck pen for $42.50/pound. rOriginal Caption:Mack Plumbing, represented by Bob and Sue McIlroy, purchased Andrew Cohn's 13.50-pound reserve champion duck pen for $42.50/pound.
Conner Hunt sold his 25.70-pound reserve champion chicken pen to ETNA Products Inc., represented by Ike Tripp, for $57.50/pound. rOriginal Caption:Conner Hunt sold his 25.70-pound reserve champion chicken pen to ETNA Products Inc., represented by Ike Tripp, for $57.50/pound.

Katy Mumaw is a graduate of Ohio State University where she studied agricultural communications and Oklahoma State University earning her master's in agricultural leadership. The former Farm and Dairy reporter enjoys family time and sharing the stories of agriculture.

