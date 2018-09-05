2018 Hookstown Fair sale results

Here are the results from this year’s market livestock sale at the Hookstown Fair. You can scroll down to see a slide show of the champion exhibitors.

Hookstown Fair
Aug. 21-25, 2018
Total lots: 128      Sale total: $77,903.65

STEERS
Average: $2.79/pound

Grand champion: Rachael Domitrovich
Bid: $4.50/pound
Buyer: Harman & Hartman Constructors

Reserve champion: Sara Hickman
Bid: $3.75/pound
Buyer: Jason’s Station and Daniel and Alyssa Hickman

HOGS
Average: $3.54/pound

Grand champion: Zachary Reeher
Bid: $8/pound
Buyer: McGaffick Anderson Farms

Reserve champion: Ashlee Boyd
Bid: $7.50/pound
Buyer: Western PA Gas Leasing Consultants

LAMBS
Average: $4.15/pound

Grand champion: Daniel Hickman
Bid: $9/pound
Buyer: Dave and Bernice Woodling

Reserve champion: Daniel Hickman
Bid: $7/pound
Buyer: Geoffrey Saver

TURKEYS
Average: $10.68/pound

Grand champion: Daniel Hickman
Bid: $7.50/pound
Buyer: Dave and Bernice Woodling

Reserve champion: Patrick Babik
Bid: $11/pound
Buyer: King’s Pool & Spa

CHICKENS
Average: $11.18/pound

Grand champion: Carlee Boyd
Bid: $9.50/pound
Buyer: Range Resources

Reserve champion: Wesley Stewart
Bid: $8.50/pound
Buyer: Markwest

GOATS
Average: $5.82/pound

Grand champion: Kassidy Probst
Bid: $7/pound
Buyer: Keith Armstrong and Olde Homestead Acres

Reserve champion: Timothy Searight Jarrup
Bid: $5/pound
Buyer: Range Resources

RABBITS
$7.27/pound

Grand champion: Zoe Norwood
Bid: $10/pound
Buyer: Thompson Farms

Reserve champion: Autumn Voye
Bid: $8.50/pound
Buyer: Range Resources

1 View

hookstown_gr_lamb

2 View

hookstown_res_goat

3 View

hookstown_res_turkey

4 View

hookstown_gr_poultry

5 View

hookstown_res_chicken

6 View

hookstown_res_lamb

7 View

hookstown_res_hog

8 View

hookstown_gr_steer

9 View

hookstown_res_rabbit

10 View

hookstown_res_steer

11 View

hookstown_gr_rabbit

12 View

hookstown_gr_hog

13 View

hookstown_gr_turkey

14 View

hookstown_gr_goat

