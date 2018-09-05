2018 Hookstown Fair sale results

Here are the results from this year’s market livestock sale at the Hookstown Fair. You can scroll down to see a slide show of the champion exhibitors.
Hookstown Fair
Aug. 21-25, 2018
Total lots: 128 Sale total: $77,903.65
STEERS
Average: $2.79/pound
Grand champion: Rachael Domitrovich
Bid: $4.50/pound
Buyer: Harman & Hartman Constructors
Reserve champion: Sara Hickman
Bid: $3.75/pound
Buyer: Jason’s Station and Daniel and Alyssa Hickman
HOGS
Average: $3.54/pound
Grand champion: Zachary Reeher
Bid: $8/pound
Buyer: McGaffick Anderson Farms
Reserve champion: Ashlee Boyd
Bid: $7.50/pound
Buyer: Western PA Gas Leasing Consultants
LAMBS
Average: $4.15/pound
Grand champion: Daniel Hickman
Bid: $9/pound
Buyer: Dave and Bernice Woodling
Reserve champion: Daniel Hickman
Bid: $7/pound
Buyer: Geoffrey Saver
TURKEYS
Average: $10.68/pound
Grand champion: Daniel Hickman
Bid: $7.50/pound
Buyer: Dave and Bernice Woodling
Reserve champion: Patrick Babik
Bid: $11/pound
Buyer: King’s Pool & Spa
CHICKENS
Average: $11.18/pound
Grand champion: Carlee Boyd
Bid: $9.50/pound
Buyer: Range Resources
Reserve champion: Wesley Stewart
Bid: $8.50/pound
Buyer: Markwest
GOATS
Average: $5.82/pound
Grand champion: Kassidy Probst
Bid: $7/pound
Buyer: Keith Armstrong and Olde Homestead Acres
Reserve champion: Timothy Searight Jarrup
Bid: $5/pound
Buyer: Range Resources
RABBITS
$7.27/pound
Grand champion: Zoe Norwood
Bid: $10/pound
Buyer: Thompson Farms
Reserve champion: Autumn Voye
Bid: $8.50/pound
Buyer: Range Resources