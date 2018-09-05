2018 Lorain County Fair sale results

Molly Cordonnier's grand champion dairy market lamb sold for $500 to C&L Shoes.

The 2018 Lorain County Fair market livestock sales were held Aug. 23 and 25. Here’s a recap of the grand champion exhibitors and their final sale bids/buyers. Scroll down for a slide show of the winners.

Aug. 23 and 25, 2018
Sale Total: $459,193       Total Lots:  530

STEERS

Lottery steers: 21 head
Average: $2.49/pound with champions; $2.31/pound without

Modern beef steers: 42 head
Average: $1.92/pound with champions; $183/pound without

Dairy steers: 16 head
Average: $1.52/pound with champions; $1.42/pound without

Grand champion lottery: Clayton Kowalski
Bid: $5/pound              Weight: 1,289 pounds
Buyer: Beriswill Insurance, Beriswill Livestock & Trucking

Reserve champion lottery: Kendal Brasee
Bid: $3.25/pound              Weight: 1,351 pounds
Buyer: Vermilion Farm Market

Grand champion modern beef: Tucker Webb
Bid: $4/pound              Weight: 1,350 pounds
Buyer: Kalt Manufacturing

Reserve champion modern beef: Braeden Casper
Bid: $3.25/pound              Weight: 1,290 pounds
Buyer: Absolute Machine Tools Inc.

Grand champion dairy steer: Patrick Finnegan
Bid: $2.20/pound              Weight: 1,534 pounds
Buyer: Bob’s Truck Tire Sales & Service

Reserve champion dairy steer: Logan Galloway
Bid: $2/pound              Weight: 1,585 pounds
Buyer: Schlechter Bros, Schlechter Country Harvest Market

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 252
Average: $2.93/pound with champions; $2.82/pound without

Grand champion: Shadrach Dvorak
Bid: $15/pound              Weight: 270 pounds
Buyer: Laborers Union Local #758

Reserve champion: Gabriel Horoschak
Bid: $14.75/pound              Weight: 268 pounds
Buyer: Avon Lake Animal Clinic

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 39
Average: $4.91 with champions; $4.50 without champions

Grand champion: Paige Bremke
Bid: $11.5/pound (record)            Weight: 152 pounds
Buyer: Bremke Insurance, Mike Buchs/Partners Seed Brand

Reserve champion: Alaine Bremke
Bid: $12/pound              Weight: 137 pounds
Buyer: Heffelfinger Meats, Mezurek Livestock

Grand champion carcass lamb: Alaine Bremke
Bid: $3.25/pound              Weight: 132 pounds
Buyer: Ray’s Auto & Truck Service

Reserve champion carcass lamb: Frank Krupka
Bid: $5.50/pound              Weight: 107 pounds
Buyer: Avon Lake Animal Clinic

DUCKS

Number of Lots: 18
Average: $170 with champions; $157 without

Grand champion duck: Scott McCraw
Bid: $275
Buyer: Fehlan Insurance

Reserve champion duck: Jessica Urig
Bid: $275
Buyer: Mike Buchs/Partners Brand Seed

GOATS

Number of Lots: 35
Average: $538/head with champions; $430/head without

Grand champion dairy market goat: Molly Cordonnier
Bid: $500/head
Buyer: C&L Shoes

Reserve champion dairy goat: Jacob Miller
Bid: $550
Buyer: Bremke Show Feed, SB Graphix, Wellington Implement

Grand champion market goat: Chance Mezurek
Bid: $3,500 (record)
Buyer: Jim Beatie Livestock Trucking

Reserve champion market goat: Chance Mezurek
Bid: $2,500
Buyer: Buyers’ group, Mount Hope Auction

RABBITS

Number of Pens of 3 Meat Rabbits: 10
Average: $393/pen with champions; $221 without

Single Fryer Rabbits: 22
Average: $207/head with champions; $178 without

Grand champion pen of meat rabbits: Grace Stanley
Bid: $1,150
Buyer: Sheriff Phil Stammitti

Reserve champion pen of meat rabbits: Kyra Garnek
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Buckley

Grand champion single fryer: Corynn Sediak
Bid: $625
Buyer: Schlather Insurance

Reserve champion single fryer: Elijah Kyser
Bid: $350
Buyer: Joe Miller, candidate for state representative

CHICKENS

Number of Pens : 40
Average: $241/pen, with champions; $222, without

Grand champion chickens: Carter Richardson
Bid: $500
Buyer: Joe Kalt, Kalt Manufacturing

Reserve champion chickens: Brooke Richardson
Bid: $300
Buyer: Judge Sherry Glass; Joe Miller, candidate for state representative

TURKEYS

Number of Lots: 35
Average: $349, with champions; $336, without

Grand champion turkey: Ayden McClean
Bid: $725
Buyer: Fehlan Insurance

Reserve champion turkey: Trinity Van Antwerp-Bring
Bid: $375
Buyer: Kalt Manufacturing

Photos provided by: Dan Messaros of Messaros Photography, Elyria, Ohio.

