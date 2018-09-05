2018 Lorain County Fair sale results

The 2018 Lorain County Fair market livestock sales were held Aug. 23 and 25. Here’s a recap of the grand champion exhibitors and their final sale bids/buyers. Scroll down for a slide show of the winners.

Aug. 23 and 25, 2018

Sale Total: $459,193 Total Lots: 530

STEERS

Lottery steers: 21 head

Average: $2.49/pound with champions; $2.31/pound without

Modern beef steers: 42 head

Average: $1.92/pound with champions; $183/pound without

Dairy steers: 16 head

Average: $1.52/pound with champions; $1.42/pound without

Grand champion lottery: Clayton Kowalski

Bid: $5/pound Weight: 1,289 pounds

Buyer: Beriswill Insurance, Beriswill Livestock & Trucking

Reserve champion lottery: Kendal Brasee

Bid: $3.25/pound Weight: 1,351 pounds

Buyer: Vermilion Farm Market

Grand champion modern beef: Tucker Webb

Bid: $4/pound Weight: 1,350 pounds

Buyer: Kalt Manufacturing

Reserve champion modern beef: Braeden Casper

Bid: $3.25/pound Weight: 1,290 pounds

Buyer: Absolute Machine Tools Inc.

Grand champion dairy steer: Patrick Finnegan

Bid: $2.20/pound Weight: 1,534 pounds

Buyer: Bob’s Truck Tire Sales & Service

Reserve champion dairy steer: Logan Galloway

Bid: $2/pound Weight: 1,585 pounds

Buyer: Schlechter Bros, Schlechter Country Harvest Market

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 252

Average: $2.93/pound with champions; $2.82/pound without

Grand champion: Shadrach Dvorak

Bid: $15/pound Weight: 270 pounds

Buyer: Laborers Union Local #758

Reserve champion: Gabriel Horoschak

Bid: $14.75/pound Weight: 268 pounds

Buyer: Avon Lake Animal Clinic

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 39

Average: $4.91 with champions; $4.50 without champions

Grand champion: Paige Bremke

Bid: $11.5/pound (record) Weight: 152 pounds

Buyer: Bremke Insurance, Mike Buchs/Partners Seed Brand

Reserve champion: Alaine Bremke

Bid: $12/pound Weight: 137 pounds

Buyer: Heffelfinger Meats, Mezurek Livestock

Grand champion carcass lamb: Alaine Bremke

Bid: $3.25/pound Weight: 132 pounds

Buyer: Ray’s Auto & Truck Service

Reserve champion carcass lamb: Frank Krupka

Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 107 pounds

Buyer: Avon Lake Animal Clinic

DUCKS

Number of Lots: 18

Average: $170 with champions; $157 without

Grand champion duck: Scott McCraw

Bid: $275

Buyer: Fehlan Insurance

Reserve champion duck: Jessica Urig

Bid: $275

Buyer: Mike Buchs/Partners Brand Seed

GOATS

Number of Lots: 35

Average: $538/head with champions; $430/head without

Grand champion dairy market goat: Molly Cordonnier

Bid: $500/head

Buyer: C&L Shoes

Reserve champion dairy goat: Jacob Miller

Bid: $550

Buyer: Bremke Show Feed, SB Graphix, Wellington Implement

Grand champion market goat: Chance Mezurek

Bid: $3,500 (record)

Buyer: Jim Beatie Livestock Trucking

Reserve champion market goat: Chance Mezurek

Bid: $2,500

Buyer: Buyers’ group, Mount Hope Auction

RABBITS

Number of Pens of 3 Meat Rabbits: 10

Average: $393/pen with champions; $221 without

Single Fryer Rabbits: 22

Average: $207/head with champions; $178 without

Grand champion pen of meat rabbits: Grace Stanley

Bid: $1,150

Buyer: Sheriff Phil Stammitti

Reserve champion pen of meat rabbits: Kyra Garnek

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Buckley

Grand champion single fryer: Corynn Sediak

Bid: $625

Buyer: Schlather Insurance

Reserve champion single fryer: Elijah Kyser

Bid: $350

Buyer: Joe Miller, candidate for state representative

CHICKENS

Number of Pens : 40

Average: $241/pen, with champions; $222, without

Grand champion chickens: Carter Richardson

Bid: $500

Buyer: Joe Kalt, Kalt Manufacturing

Reserve champion chickens: Brooke Richardson

Bid: $300

Buyer: Judge Sherry Glass; Joe Miller, candidate for state representative

TURKEYS

Number of Lots: 35

Average: $349, with champions; $336, without

Grand champion turkey: Ayden McClean

Bid: $725

Buyer: Fehlan Insurance

Reserve champion turkey: Trinity Van Antwerp-Bring

Bid: $375

Buyer: Kalt Manufacturing

Photos provided by: Dan Messaros of Messaros Photography, Elyria, Ohio.

