2018 Noble County Fair 4-H, FFA sale results

Kirstyn Pickenpaugh sold her grand champion market hog for $10 a pound to Harriman and Sons Dozer and Timber Service.

Number of lots: 570
Sale total: $527,907.94

STEERS

Grand champion: Eliza Fogle
Bid: $11/pound
Buyer: Bruner Land Co.
Reserve champion: Natilee Noll
Bid: $5.50/pound
Buyer: Anderson Propane Service

HOGS
Grand champion: Kirstyn Pickenpaugh
Bid: $10/pound
Buyer: Harriman and Sons Dozer and Timer Service
Reserve champion: Tate DeVolld
Bid: $5.75/pound
Buyer: Harriman and Sons Dozer and Timer Service

RABBITS

Grand champion: Aidan Snyder
Bid: $1,550
Buyer: King Quaries
Reserve champion: Lanie Fry
Bid: $1,800
Buyer: Rodney Rohrbaugh Trucking

TURKEYS

Grand champion: Hannah Tewksbary
Bid: $1,550
Buyer: Fresh Start Floor Covering
Reserve champion: Abbey Tewskbary
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Anderson Propane Service

CHICKENS

Grand champion: Carson Cline
Bid: $900
Buyer: Anderson Propane Service
Reserve champion: Kylee Gray
Bid: $725
Buyer: Hog Hollow BBQ

GOATS

Grand champion: Riley Clark
Bid: $1,225
Buyer: R.J. Wright & Sons
Reserve champion: Erica Snook
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Anderson Propane Service

LAMBS

Grand champion: Hannah DeVolld
Bid: $13/pound
Buyer: B&M Muffler, Scot Brown
Reserve champion: Logan Stottsberry
Bid: $13.75/pound
Buyer: Whitey’s Wood Service

DAIRY
BEEF FEEDERS

Grand champion: Tara Pakes
Bid: $4.50/pound
Buyer: Rick’s Lawn Care
Reserve champion: Faith Dimmerling
Bid: $5.50/pound
Buyer: Rodney Rohrbaugh Trucking

