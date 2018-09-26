2018 Noble County Fair 4-H, FFA sale results

Number of lots: 570
Sale total: $527,907.94
(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion livestock exhibitors.)
STEERS
Grand champion: Eliza Fogle
Bid: $11/pound
Buyer: Bruner Land Co.
Reserve champion: Natilee Noll
Bid: $5.50/pound
Buyer: Anderson Propane Service
HOGS
Grand champion: Kirstyn Pickenpaugh
Bid: $10/pound
Buyer: Harriman and Sons Dozer and Timer Service
Reserve champion: Tate DeVolld
Bid: $5.75/pound
Buyer: Harriman and Sons Dozer and Timer Service
RABBITS
Grand champion: Aidan Snyder
Bid: $1,550
Buyer: King Quaries
Reserve champion: Lanie Fry
Bid: $1,800
Buyer: Rodney Rohrbaugh Trucking
TURKEYS
Grand champion: Hannah Tewksbary
Bid: $1,550
Buyer: Fresh Start Floor Covering
Reserve champion: Abbey Tewskbary
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Anderson Propane Service
CHICKENS
Grand champion: Carson Cline
Bid: $900
Buyer: Anderson Propane Service
Reserve champion: Kylee Gray
Bid: $725
Buyer: Hog Hollow BBQ
GOATS
Grand champion: Riley Clark
Bid: $1,225
Buyer: R.J. Wright & Sons
Reserve champion: Erica Snook
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Anderson Propane Service
LAMBS
Grand champion: Hannah DeVolld
Bid: $13/pound
Buyer: B&M Muffler, Scot Brown
Reserve champion: Logan Stottsberry
Bid: $13.75/pound
Buyer: Whitey’s Wood Service
DAIRY
BEEF FEEDERS
Grand champion: Tara Pakes
Bid: $4.50/pound
Buyer: Rick’s Lawn Care
Reserve champion: Faith Dimmerling
Bid: $5.50/pound
Buyer: Rodney Rohrbaugh Trucking