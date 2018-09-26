2018 Noble County Fair 4-H, FFA sale results

Number of lots: 570

Sale total: $527,907.94

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion livestock exhibitors.)

STEERS

Grand champion: Eliza Fogle

Bid: $11/pound

Buyer: Bruner Land Co.

Reserve champion: Natilee Noll

Bid: $5.50/pound

Buyer: Anderson Propane Service

HOGS

Grand champion: Kirstyn Pickenpaugh

Bid: $10/pound

Buyer: Harriman and Sons Dozer and Timer Service

Reserve champion: Tate DeVolld

Bid: $5.75/pound

Buyer: Harriman and Sons Dozer and Timer Service

RABBITS

Grand champion: Aidan Snyder

Bid: $1,550

Buyer: King Quaries

Reserve champion: Lanie Fry

Bid: $1,800

Buyer: Rodney Rohrbaugh Trucking

TURKEYS

Grand champion: Hannah Tewksbary

Bid: $1,550

Buyer: Fresh Start Floor Covering

Reserve champion: Abbey Tewskbary

Bid: $1,200

Buyer: Anderson Propane Service

CHICKENS

Grand champion: Carson Cline

Bid: $900

Buyer: Anderson Propane Service

Reserve champion: Kylee Gray

Bid: $725

Buyer: Hog Hollow BBQ

GOATS

Grand champion: Riley Clark

Bid: $1,225

Buyer: R.J. Wright & Sons

Reserve champion: Erica Snook

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Anderson Propane Service

LAMBS

Grand champion: Hannah DeVolld

Bid: $13/pound

Buyer: B&M Muffler, Scot Brown

Reserve champion: Logan Stottsberry

Bid: $13.75/pound

Buyer: Whitey’s Wood Service

DAIRY

BEEF FEEDERS

Grand champion: Tara Pakes

Bid: $4.50/pound

Buyer: Rick’s Lawn Care

Reserve champion: Faith Dimmerling

Bid: $5.50/pound

Buyer: Rodney Rohrbaugh Trucking

noble_5_Hannah_Tewksbary < > < > 1 View noble_5_Hannah_Tewksbary 2 View noble_9_Riley_Clark Noble County Fair 3 View noble_6_Abbey_Tewksbary 4 View noble_1_Kirstyn_Pickenpaugh Kirstyn Pickenpaugh sold her grand champion market hog for $10 a pound to Harriman and Sons Dozer and Timber Service. 5 View noble_13_Tara_Pakes 6 View noble_7_Carson_Cline 7 View noble_3_Aidan_Snyder 8 View noble_15_Cale_Bond 9 View noble_2_Tate_DeVolld 10 View noble_16_Eliza_Fogle 11 View noble_10_Erica_Snook 12 View noble_17_Naitlee_Noll 13 View noble_12_Logan_Stottsberry 14 View noble_8_Kylie_Gray 15 View noble_11_Hannah_DeValolld 16 View noble_4_Lanie_Frye 17 View noble_14_Faith_Dimmerling