2018 Tuscarawas County Fair sales total $785,953

Sept. 20 and 22, 2018
Large animal sale total: $610,095.60
Small animal sale total: $67,930.00
Total for all sales during fair week: $765,953.13
LAMBS
Number of Market Lots: 39
Average: $5.06/pound with champions
Grand champion: Marshall Miller
Bid: $20/pound Buyer: Neiheisel Trucking
Reserve champion: Erin Hague
Bid: $9.50/pound Buyer: Lehigh-Endsley Insurance Agency
Outstanding exhibitors:
Beginner: Kylee Mutti
Intermediate: Adeline Kendle
Advanced: Madison DeVault
CHICKENS
Grand champion: Grace Gingerich
Bid: $1,200 Buyer: TMK Bakersville, Valley Propane
Reserve champion: Jacqui Blose
Bid: $800 Buyer: Tango & Gatti
TURKEY
Grand champion: Hannah Maxhimer
Bid: $750 Buyer: Tango & Gatti
Reserve champion: Cheyenne Peterman
Bid: $550
Buyer: Beitzel’s Meats
STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 75
Average: $3.02/pound with champions
Grand champion: Jeffrey Murphy
Bid: $7.50/pound Buyer: Eleet Cryogenics Inc.
Reserve champion: Mackenzie Hursey
Bid: $4/pound Buyer: Sugar Valley Meats, Saltwell Western Store
Outstanding exhibitors:
Beginner: Adeline Kendle
Intermediate: McKalynne Helmke
Advanced: Mackenzie Hursey
DAIRY
STEERS
Grand champion: Mikayla Horn
Bid: $3.50/pound Buyer: Boyd’s Asphalt
Reserve champion: Brittany Finton
Bid: $3/pound Buyer: TMK Bakersville, Valley Propane
GOATS
Grand champion: Cade Liggett
Bid: $2,100 Buyer: Sarchione Ford
Reserve champion: Mackenzie Hursey
Bid: $1,000 Buyer: The New Company
RABBITS
Grand champion: Kaylee Dunlap
Bid: $450 Buyer: Jenn’s Custom Meat Processing
Reserve champion: Lauren Rennicker
Bid: $500 Buyer: Beitzel’s Meats
HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 261
Average: $4.33/pound with champions
Grand champion: Madison DeVault
Bid: $11/pound Buyer: Weaver Furniture
Reserve champion: Emma Leggett
Bid: $7.50/pound Buyer: Sugar Valley Meats
Outstanding exhibitors:
Beginner: Jonathon Domer
Intermediate: Jennafer Zeigler
Advanced: Madalyn Schupp
DAIRY BASKETS
2018 Dairy Sales Total
(including donations): $87,825
Basket Buyers: Kimble Company; Mako’s Market & Pharmacy; Loveday Farms & Garver Trucking (Rob & Elizabeth Garver); Heritage Country Store; Gordon Milk Transport; Gerber & Sons Inc.; Hubner Seed.