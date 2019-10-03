2019 Ashland County Fair sale results

September 19 and 20, 2019

STEER

Number of market lots: 56

Grand champion: Annette Augustine
Bid: $12/pound Weight: 1,476 pounds
Buyer: Jamie and Ellen Black

Reserve champion: Destiny LaFever
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 1,265 pounds
Buyer: Harris Auto Center

Grand champion and grand champion born and raised dairy steer: Brooklyn Mills
Bid: $3.50/pound Weight: 1,510 pounds
Buyer: Shelly & Sands

Reserve champion and reserve champion born and raised dairy steer: Payton Eichelberger
Bid: $3.85/pound Weight: 1,433 pounds
Buyer: Country Metals

Rate of gain market steer: Mason Weber
Rate of gain dairy steer: Brigette Morris

GOATS

Grand champion meat market goat and meat born and raised: Bryar Ramey
Bid: $800
Buyer: First Knox National Bank

Reserve champion meat market goat: Joe Foster
Bid: $750
Buyer: 511 Feed, Seed and Supply

Grand champion dairy market goat: Trevor Harding
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: The Old Elevator

Reserve champion dairy market goat: Owen Kilgore
Bid: $600
Buyer: First Knox National Bank

Grand champion born and raised dairy market goat: Hudson Heller
Bid: $600
Buyer: Heller Farms

Rate of gain meat market goat: Laney McNamara
Rate of gain dairy market goat: Emma Roar

RABBITS

Grand champion pen: Ava Carnegie
Bid: $475
Buyer: The Lutheran Village of Ashland

Reserve champion pen: Rayann Harris
Bid: $800
Buyer: Grandpa’s Bait Shop, LLC

Grand champion single fryer: Ava Carnegie
Bid: $375
Buyer: Hartzler Mittle

Reserve champion single fryer: Alexis Foster
Bid: $450
Buyer: The Lutheran Village of Ashland

LAMBS

Number of market lots: 75

Grand champion: Jackson Bradford
Bid: $18/pound Weight: 144 pounds
Buyer: Mc.B Paving

Reserve champion: Addilyn Bryant
Bid: $23/pound Weight: 141 pounds
Buyer: KPC Trading at the Chicago Board of Trade

HOGS

Number of market lots: 196

Grand champion: Olivia Fenton
Bid: $6/pound Weight: 269 pounds
Buyer: Ashland Pump

Reserve champion: Addilyn Bryant
Bid: $9/pound Weight: 276 pounds
Buyer: KPC Trading at Chicago Board of Trade

TURKEYS

Number of market lots: 15

Grand champion: Baylee Weber
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Gregg Orthodontics

Reserve champion: Mason Spring
Bid: $400
Buyer: Hartzler Mittle

CHICKENS

Number of pens of three: 35

Grand champion: Miranda Eaton
Bid: $885
Buyer: J-ville Pub

Reserve champion: Ellie Powell
Bid: $860
Buyer: JPB Professional Marketing

