2019 Ashland County Fair sale results

September 19 and 20, 2019

STEER

Number of market lots: 56

Grand champion: Annette Augustine

Bid: $12/pound Weight: 1,476 pounds

Buyer: Jamie and Ellen Black

Reserve champion: Destiny LaFever

Bid: $10/pound Weight: 1,265 pounds

Buyer: Harris Auto Center

Grand champion and grand champion born and raised dairy steer: Brooklyn Mills

Bid: $3.50/pound Weight: 1,510 pounds

Buyer: Shelly & Sands

Reserve champion and reserve champion born and raised dairy steer: Payton Eichelberger

Bid: $3.85/pound Weight: 1,433 pounds

Buyer: Country Metals

Rate of gain market steer: Mason Weber

Rate of gain dairy steer: Brigette Morris

GOATS

Grand champion meat market goat and meat born and raised: Bryar Ramey

Bid: $800

Buyer: First Knox National Bank

Reserve champion meat market goat: Joe Foster

Bid: $750

Buyer: 511 Feed, Seed and Supply

Grand champion dairy market goat: Trevor Harding

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: The Old Elevator

Reserve champion dairy market goat: Owen Kilgore

Bid: $600

Buyer: First Knox National Bank

Grand champion born and raised dairy market goat: Hudson Heller

Bid: $600

Buyer: Heller Farms

Rate of gain meat market goat: Laney McNamara

Rate of gain dairy market goat: Emma Roar

RABBITS

Grand champion pen: Ava Carnegie

Bid: $475

Buyer: The Lutheran Village of Ashland

Reserve champion pen: Rayann Harris

Bid: $800

Buyer: Grandpa’s Bait Shop, LLC

Grand champion single fryer: Ava Carnegie

Bid: $375

Buyer: Hartzler Mittle

Reserve champion single fryer: Alexis Foster

Bid: $450

Buyer: The Lutheran Village of Ashland

LAMBS

Number of market lots: 75

Grand champion: Jackson Bradford

Bid: $18/pound Weight: 144 pounds

Buyer: Mc.B Paving

Reserve champion: Addilyn Bryant

Bid: $23/pound Weight: 141 pounds

Buyer: KPC Trading at the Chicago Board of Trade

HOGS

Number of market lots: 196

Grand champion: Olivia Fenton

Bid: $6/pound Weight: 269 pounds

Buyer: Ashland Pump

Reserve champion: Addilyn Bryant

Bid: $9/pound Weight: 276 pounds

Buyer: KPC Trading at Chicago Board of Trade

TURKEYS

Number of market lots: 15

Grand champion: Baylee Weber

Bid: $1,200

Buyer: Gregg Orthodontics

Reserve champion: Mason Spring

Bid: $400

Buyer: Hartzler Mittle

CHICKENS

Number of pens of three: 35

Grand champion: Miranda Eaton

Bid: $885

Buyer: J-ville Pub

Reserve champion: Ellie Powell

Bid: $860

Buyer: JPB Professional Marketing

