2019 Ashtabula County Agricultural Scholarship applications being accepted

OSU Extension and the Ashtabula County Agricultural Scholarship Committee are pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for a minimum of thirteen scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year to Ashtabula County students enrolled in either an accredited full four-year college or an accredited two-year technical institute.

The Ashtabula County Agricultural Scholarship Fund was founded on April 29, 1952, by a group of prominent countians to promote interest in the study of agriculture, family and consumer science, environmental sciences or natural resources in an accredited full four-year college or an accredited two-year technical institute. This fund awards scholarships to students (both graduate and undergraduate students) attending an accredited four-year college or two-year technical school. Each year the general scholarship fund awards two to three $1,000 scholarships. The committee also works with local organizations and farm families to offer additional scholarships.

Both graduate and undergraduate students are encouraged to apply for the scholarships which they meet the eligibility requirements. The scholarships are for a one year period. A student may apply and be awarded a scholarship in three years from the scholarship fund.

Application forms with complete instructions for applying are now available and can be received by stopping in at the Ashtabula County Extension Office or by calling 440-576- 9008. Applications can be accessed at http://go.osu.edu/agscholarship or at https://go.osu.edu/ACAS19.

The application deadline is May 1 and no late applications will be considered. More information can also be obtained by emailing ashtabulacountyagscholarship@gmail.com.