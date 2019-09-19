2019 Belmont County Fair sale results

By -
0
236
Belmont County Fair Grand Champion Goat
Megan Garrison sold the grand champion goat to Darrin Lyle for $25/pound.

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

(Submitted information and photos)

September 5, 2019

STEER

Number of Market Lots: 75
Average: $3.49/pound

Grand champion: Emma Welch
Bid: $8/poundWeight: 1,306 pounds
Buyer: EQT Corporation

Reserve champion: Colten Luyster
Bid: $6/poundWeight: 1,315 pounds
Buyers: D&J Sales & Service, Dutton Farms, Young Cattle Company and Green Acres Power Sport

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 172
Average: $4.94/pound

Grand champion: Jozelle Bostic
Bid: $15.50Weight: 280 pounds
Buyer: Gateway Royalty

Reserve champion: Elijah Messenger
Bid: $16/poundWeight: 275 pounds
Buyer: Emory Rothenbuhler Trucking

LAMB

Number of Market Lots: 43
Average: $5.85/pound

Grand champion: Sierra Betts
Bid: $14.50Weight: 146 pounds
Buyer: EQT Corporation

Reserve champion: Alyssa Betts
Bid: $10/poundWeight: 153 pounds
Buyers: Pike 40, D&J Sales & Service and Young Cattle Company

GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 62
Average: $6.73/pound

Grand champion: Megan Garrison
Bid: $25/poundWeight: 109 pounds
Buyer: Darrin Lyle

Reserve champion: Gage Harris
Bid: $13/poundWeight: 94 pounds
Buyer: XTO Energy

RABBITS

Number of Pens of Three: 15
Average: $551.67

Grand champion: Emily Baldridge
Bid: $1,150
Buyer: Bridgeport Equipment & Tool

Reserve champion: Kavin Carpenter
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Ohio Hills Health Services

POULTRY

Number of Market Lots: 38
Average: $525.55

Grand champion turkey: Chaz Moore
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Gateway Royalty

Reserve champion turkey: Lauren Blon
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Gallagher & Sons Monuments and Harris Cattle Ranch

Grand champion broilers: Ayla Holmes
Bid: $1,600
Buyer: KFC & A&W Rootbeer and Citizens National Bank

Reserve champion broilers: Blake Horan
Bid: $2,100
Buyer: D&J Sales & Service

Grand champion ducks: Kaleigh Unroe
Bid: $600
Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank

Reserve champion ducks: Jared Kernen
Bid: $600
Buyer: Bel-Morr Market/Quiznos

DAIRY FEEDERS*

Reserve champion: Taison Starr
Bid: $5.50/poundWeight: 359 pounds
Buyer: Williams Energy

*The grand champion dairy feeder did not sell.

2019 Belmont County Fair Sale
1 of 17
Belmont County Fair Reserve Champion Turkey
Lauren Blon sold her reserve champion turkey to Gallagher & Sons Monuments and Harris Cattle Ranch for $1,400.
Belmont County Fair Reserve Champion Turkey
Belmont County Fair Reserve Champion Steer
Colten Luyster sold the reserve champion market steer for $6/pound to D&J Sales & Service, Dutton Farms, Young Cattle Company and Green Acres Power Sport.
Belmont County Fair Reserve Champion Steer
Belmont County Fair Reserve Champion Rabbits
Kavin Carpenter sold his reserve champion market rabbits to Ohio Hills Health Services for $1,200.
Belmont County Fair Reserve Champion Rabbits
Belmont County Fair Reserve Champion Lamb
Alyssa Betts sold her reserve champion market lamb for $10/pound to Pike 40, D&J Sales & Service and Young Cattle Company.
Belmont County Fair Reserve Champion Lamb
Belmont County Fair Reserve Champion Hog
Elijah Messenger sold the reserve champion market hog for $16/pound to Emory Rothenbuhler Trucking.
Belmont County Fair Reserve Champion Hog
Belmont County Fair Reserve Champion Goat
Gage Harris sold the reserve champion market goat to XTO Energy for $13/pound.
Belmont County Fair Reserve Champion Goat
Belmont County Fair Reserve Champion Ducks
Jared Kernen sold his reserve champion market ducks to Bel-Morr Market/Quiznos for $600.
Belmont County Fair Reserve Champion Ducks
Belmont County Fair Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder
Taison Starr sold the reserve champion dairy feeder for $5.50/pound to Williams Energy.
Belmont County Fair Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder
Belmont County Fair Reserve Champion Chickens
Blake Horan sold his reserve champion chickens to D&J Sales & Service for $2,100.
Belmont County Fair Reserve Champion Chickens
Belmont County Fair Grand Champion Steer
Emma Welch sold her grand champion market steer to EQT Corporation for $8/pound.
Belmont County Fair Grand Champion Steer
Belmont County Fair Grand Champion Turkey
Chaz Moore sold the grand champion turkey to Gateway Royalty for $1,000.
Belmont County Fair Grand Champion Turkey
Belmont County Fair Grand Champion Rabbits
Emily Baldridge sold the grand champion rabbits to Bridgeport Equipment & Tool for $1,150.
Belmont County Fair Grand Champion Rabbits
Belmont County Fair Grand Champion Lamb
Sierra Betts sold her grand champion lamb to EQT Corporation for $14.50/pound.
Belmont County Fair Grand Champion Lamb
Belmont County Fair Grand Champion Hog
Jozelle Bostic sold the grand champion market hog to Gateway Royalty for $15.50/pound.
Belmont County Fair Grand Champion Hog
Belmont County Fair Grand Champion Goat
Megan Garrison sold the grand champion goat to Darrin Lyle for $25/pound.
Belmont County Fair Grand Champion Goat
Belmont County Fair Grand Champion Ducks
Kaleigh Unroe sold her grand champion market ducks to Woodsfield Savings Bank for $600.
Belmont County Fair Grand Champion Ducks
Belmont County Fair Grand Champion Chickens
Ayla Holmes sold her grand champion market broilers to KFC & A&W Rootbeer and Citizens National Bank for $1,600.
Belmont County Fair Grand Champion Chickens

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.