2019 Belmont County Fair sale results

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

(Submitted information and photos)

September 5, 2019

STEER

Number of Market Lots: 75

Average: $3.49/pound

Grand champion: Emma Welch

Bid: $8/poundWeight: 1,306 pounds

Buyer: EQT Corporation

Reserve champion: Colten Luyster

Bid: $6/poundWeight: 1,315 pounds

Buyers: D&J Sales & Service, Dutton Farms, Young Cattle Company and Green Acres Power Sport

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 172

Average: $4.94/pound

Grand champion: Jozelle Bostic

Bid: $15.50Weight: 280 pounds

Buyer: Gateway Royalty

Reserve champion: Elijah Messenger

Bid: $16/poundWeight: 275 pounds

Buyer: Emory Rothenbuhler Trucking

LAMB

Number of Market Lots: 43

Average: $5.85/pound

Grand champion: Sierra Betts

Bid: $14.50Weight: 146 pounds

Buyer: EQT Corporation

Reserve champion: Alyssa Betts

Bid: $10/poundWeight: 153 pounds

Buyers: Pike 40, D&J Sales & Service and Young Cattle Company

GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 62

Average: $6.73/pound

Grand champion: Megan Garrison

Bid: $25/poundWeight: 109 pounds

Buyer: Darrin Lyle

Reserve champion: Gage Harris

Bid: $13/poundWeight: 94 pounds

Buyer: XTO Energy

RABBITS

Number of Pens of Three: 15

Average: $551.67

Grand champion: Emily Baldridge

Bid: $1,150

Buyer: Bridgeport Equipment & Tool

Reserve champion: Kavin Carpenter

Bid: $1,200

Buyer: Ohio Hills Health Services

POULTRY

Number of Market Lots: 38

Average: $525.55

Grand champion turkey: Chaz Moore

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Gateway Royalty

Reserve champion turkey: Lauren Blon

Bid: $1,400

Buyer: Gallagher & Sons Monuments and Harris Cattle Ranch

Grand champion broilers: Ayla Holmes

Bid: $1,600

Buyer: KFC & A&W Rootbeer and Citizens National Bank

Reserve champion broilers: Blake Horan

Bid: $2,100

Buyer: D&J Sales & Service

Grand champion ducks: Kaleigh Unroe

Bid: $600

Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank

Reserve champion ducks: Jared Kernen

Bid: $600

Buyer: Bel-Morr Market/Quiznos

DAIRY FEEDERS*

Reserve champion: Taison Starr

Bid: $5.50/poundWeight: 359 pounds

Buyer: Williams Energy

*The grand champion dairy feeder did not sell.

