2019 Big Knob Grange Fair sale totals $51,849.75

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

(Submitted photos and information)

August 29, 2019

Total Number of Lots: 59

Sale Total: $51,849.75

RABBITS

Number of Market Lots: 2

Average with champions: $22.85

Grand champion: Caitlin Kimmel

Bid: $12/poundWeight: 10 pounds

Buyer: Michael’s Hairloft

Reserve champion: Tyler Pflugh

Bid: $9/poundWeight: 9 pounds

Buyer: Penn Energy Resource

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 10

Average with champions: $4.78/pound

Grand champion: Landon J. Young

Bid: $7.50Weight: 139 pounds

Buyer: Sam Minich

Reserve champion: Dean Chalupiak

Bid: $7/poundWeight: 135 pounds

Buyer: Caldwell Banker, Ed and Laura Palmer

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 16

Average with champions: $3.68/pound

Grand champion: Alyssa Grunnagle

Bid: $4.25/poundWeight: 262 pounds

Buyer: Diamond Milling

Reserve champion: Alyssa Grunnagle

Bid: $4.10/poundWeight: 258 pounds

Buyer: Milkhouse Meats

STEER

Number of Market Lots: 9

Average with champion: $2.12/pound

Grand champion: Damian Grunnagle

Bid: $3.60/poundWeight: 1,296 pounds

Buyer: Penn Energy Resources

Reserve champion: Jacob Miles

Bid: $3/poundWeight: 1,385 pounds

Buyer: Tom Helbing

GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 7

Average with champion: $5.97/pound

Grand champion: Izabell Montani

Bid: $12/poundWeight: 87 pounds

Buyer: Penn Energy Resources

Reserve champion: Izabell Montani

Bid: $5/poundWeight: 77 pounds

Buyer: New N.W. Sales Company

TURKEYS

Number of Market Lots: 8

Average with champion: $9.01/pound

Grand champion: Cole Chalupiak

Bid: $20/poundWeight: 24 pounds

Buyer: Michael’s Hairloft

Reserve champion: Sam Chalupiak

Bid: $7/poundWeight: 24 pounds

Buyer: Caldwell Banker, Ed and Laura Palmer

CHICKENS

Number of Market Lots: 6

Average with champions: $8.72/pound

Grand champion: Kelsey Monroe

Bid: $14/poundWeight: 30 pounds

Buyer: Lake Forrest Garden

Reserve champion: Jenna Kline

Bid: $5/poundWeight: 26 pounds

Buyer: Penn Energy Resources

