2019 Butler County Fair sale totals $229,786.10

Aug. 8, 2019

Sale Total: $229,786.10

Total Lots: 209

POULTRY

Number of Pens: 20

Average: $333 without champions

Grand champion: Luke Ansell

Bid: $750

Buyer: Karns Landscaping & Lawn Care

Reserve grand champion: Kaitlin Eichenlaub

Bid: $2,300

Buyer: Penn Energy Resources

Charity poultry: Butler Livestock Club

Bid: $2000

Proceeds to benefit: Lighthouse Foundation

Buyer: Keystone Ridge Design

RABBITS

Number of Pens: 19

Average: $508.82 without champions

Grand champion: Sarah Brandon

Bid: $1,500

Buyer: Hampton Mechanical Inc.

Reserve grand champion: Andersen Brunst

Bid: $900

Buyer: Stoughton Sanitation

MARKET GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 29

Average: $6.10 with champions; $5.68 without

Grand champion: Apryl Scott

Bid: $13/pound

Buyer: Bryan Thoma

Reserve grand champion/champion home bred: Karolina Karner

Bid: $9.50/pound

Buyer: AK Steel Corporation

Reserve home bred: Amelia Brown

Bid: $11.50/pound

Buyer: Butler County Ford

Champ county bred: William Schwalm

Bid: $8/pound

Buyer: Butler Agway

Reserve champion county bred: Walker Schwalm

Bid: $7/pound

Buyer: New NW Sale Company

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 64

Average: $4.02 with champions; $3.67 without

Grand champion: Rylee Colteryahn

Bid: $20/pound

Buyer: Toy Pipeline

Reserve grand champion: Natalie Sheirer

Bid: $11/pound

Buyer: Amerikohl Mining Inc.

Butler champion home bred: Mason Dupe

Bid: $8/pound

Buyer: AK Steel Corporation

Reserve champion home bred: Lily Ansell

Bid: $6.50/pound

Buyer: Fairground Market and Marburger Dairy

Champion county bred: Hailie Mitchell

Bid: $6/pound

Buyer: Health Markets Insurance Agency

Reserve champion county bred: MaKayla King

Bid: $11/pound

Buyer: Big Butler Fair

Charity hog: Beef Breeding Club

Bid: $20/pound

Proceeds to benefit: Disabled Veterans of Butler County

Buyer: Amerikohl Mining Inc.

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 47

Average: $6.63 with champions; $6.25 without

Grand champion: Austin Miller

Bid: $16/pound

Buyer: Amerikohl Mining, Inc.

Reserve grand champion: Brielle Karns

Bid: $12/pound

Buyer: West Central Equipment

Champion home bred: Ben Drake

Bid: $10.50/pound

Buyer: Congressman Mike Kelly and Congressman GT Thompson

Reserve champion home bred: Rylee Colteryahn

Bid: $10.25/pound

Buyer: Elliott’s Tire Service

Champion county bred: Mayson Kennedy

Bid: $10.50/pound

Buyer: Weaver Homes and Kennihan Plumbing & Heating

Reserve champion county bred: Kayley Baker

Bid: $23.50/pound

Buyer: Richards Excavating Inc.

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 30

Average: $2.30 with champions; $2.11 without

Grand champion: Kaitlin Eichenlaub

Bid: $5.25/pound

Buyer: Amerikohl Mining Inc.

Reserve grand champion: Ben Allen

Bid: $4.20/pound

Buyer: Penn Energy Resources

Champion home bred: Jay Allen

Bid: $4.75/pound

Buyer: Amerikohl Mining Inc.

Champion county bred: Brielle Karns

Bid: $4.25/pound

Buyer: JK Hydraulics, Inc.

Reserve champion county bred: Madilynn Kerr

Bid: $2.80/pound

Buyer: Kelly Chevrolet

AUCTIONEERS AND RINGMEN: Don Braham, Rodger Croll, Mitchell Kerr, Beth Hillmar, Duke Whiting and Dennis Kerr.

