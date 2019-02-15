2019 Columbiana County Buckeye Dairy Booster Scholarship

The Columbiana County Buckeye Dairy Boosters will be awarding one to two scholarships (depending on the number of applications received) for Columbiana County dairy industry family members attending an institution of higher learning. Scholarships can be applied toward tuition, books, housing, etc.

Scholarship information

Scholarship Amount: $1,000

Eligibility: Applicants must be members of a Columbiana County family whose primary occupation is directly involved in the Dairy Industry, including but not limited to Dairy Cattle Milk Production, Dairy Cattle Heifer Raising and Dairy Equipment/Supplies/Supplement Sales (providing dairy is the primary focus of sales). The student must prove enrollment or submit a letter of admission to a two- or four-year institution of higher learning or graduate school. Those applying are not required to limit their educational choice to an agricultural related field. Applicants must be considered full-time students and must maintain at least a B or 3.0-grade point average. Previous scholarship recipients may not reapply.

Application Process

Scholarship forms may be obtained from:

Columbiana County Buckeye Dairy Boosters

C/O Pam Herron

3836 Woodsdale Rd.

Salem, Ohio 44460

Phone: 330-222-1637

Email: jayherron@frontier.com

Each applicant must return a completed application, letter of admission and include two (2) letters of reference. Also, each application must include an official high school or college transcript for the applicant.

Application Due Date: All applications must be postmarked by Saturday, March 16, 2019. Any application not fulfilling these requirements will not be considered for the award.

Judging: The decision of a committee of judges appointed by the Columbiana County Buckeye Dairy Boosters will be final. The committee will judge the applications by number only. No names will be made available to the judges. The award will be made on a non-discriminatory basis without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability or religious affiliation.

Award: The award will be made public following notification of the winner.