2019 Columbiana County Fair sale totals $741,172.35

Aug. 1 and 3, 2019

Sale Total: $741,172.35

Total Lots: 523

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 61

Average: $3.22 with champions; $3.16 without

Grand champion and County Born & Raised: Caleb Hill

Bid: $6/poundWeight: 1,343 pounds

Buyer: Sarchione Chevy

Reserve champion: Mitchell Sharp

Bid: $4.25/poundWeight: 1,306 pounds

Buyer: Eichler Propane

Grand champion carcass, grand outstanding youth project, senior skillathon, senior showmanship and showman of showmen: Megan Drake

Bid: $4.25/poundWeight: 1,325 pounds

Buyer: MAC Trailer Manufacturing Inc.

Reserve grand champion carcass and intermediate skillathon: Alexis Timmons

Bid: $6/poundWeight: 1,265 pounds

Buyer: MAC Trailer Manufacturing Inc.

Reserve grand outstanding youth project and bantam skillathon: Izzy Blazer

Bantam showmanship: Bailey Garwood

Junior showmanship: Kamryn Kiko

Intermediate showmanship: Chance Cope

Junior skillathon: Morgan Hively

CHEESE

Number of Market Lots: 36

Average: $1,172.22 with champions; $1,133.82 without

Grand champion cheese cow and total pounds champion cheese cow: Alex Campbell

Bid: $2,250

Buyer: Cope Farm Equipment

Volume champion cheese cow: Bailey Campbell

Bid: $1,400

Buyer: The Tractor Depot

Highest yield champion cheese cow: Colby Cooper

Bid: $800

Buyer: Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Number of Market Lots: 106

Average: $2.49 with champions; $2.43 without

Grand champion and intermediate showmanship: Jacob Readshaw

Bid: $7/poundWeight: 614 pounds

Buyer: Katelyn Dickey for Judge

Reserve champion, senior showmanship and showman of showmen: Kelly Ginnetti

Bid: $5/poundWeight: 616 pounds

Buyer: MAC Trailer Manufacturing Inc.

Bantam showmanship: Brennen Wallace

Junior showmanship: Addyson Blazer

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 165

Average: $5.30 with champions; $5.08 without

Grand champion and senior skillathon: Haley Jones

Bid: $14/poundWeight: 286 pounds

Buyer: Eichler Propane

Reserve champion: Carli Binckley

Bid: $22.50/poundWeight: 282 pounds

Buyer: Sarchione Chevy

Grand champion carcass: Stephanie Novak

Bid: $8/poundWeight: 234 pounds

Buyer: Columbiana-Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge

Reserve grand champion carcass: Rilee Hoppel

Bid: $12/poundWeight: 227 pounds

Buyer: West Point Paving

Bantam showmanship: Byrnn Medure

Junior showmanship: Jacob Kibler

Intermediate showmanship: Tucker Kiko

Senior showmanship, showman of showmen and grand outstanding youth project: Alissa Baer

Bantam skillathon: Zach Blake

Junior skillathon: Allison Irwin

Intermediate skillathon and reserve grand outstanding youth project: Addyson Jones

BOER GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 18

Average: $4.89 with champions; $4.63 without

Grand champion: Adriana Cooper

Bid: $6/poundWeight: 99 pounds

Buyer: Swickard Farm Ltd

Reserve champion: Alexis Jones

Bid: $8/poundWeight: 90 pounds

Buyer: Rogers Mill Inc. and Feo Farm Kennels

Bantam showmanship: Gavin Everhart

Junior showmanship: Rachel Weaver

Intermediate showmanship, intermediate skillathon and reserve outstanding youth project: Roseiline Fluharty

Senior showmanship, showman of showmen, senior skillathon and grand outstanding youth project: Hannah Hephner

Bantam skillathon: Gracie Lee

Junior skillathon: Kaitlyn Black

Rate of Gain: Kelly See

RABBITS

Number of Pens of Three: 5

Average: $223 with champions, $46.67 without

Grand champion market pen: Rebekka Hall

Bid: $ 275/head

Buyer: Feo Farms Kennels

Reserve champion market pen and junior skillathon: Aaliyah Moore

Bid: $700/head

Buyer: Daggy Construction

Number of Market Lots: 4

Average: $606.25 with champions; $1,050 without

Grand champion market fryers: Rebekka Hall

Bid: $200

Buyer: Justin and Amanda Medure

Reserve champion market fryers and junior showmanship: Alexis Jones

Bid: $125

Buyer: Rogers Mill Inc.

Bantam showmanship: Abigail Jackson

Intermediate showmanship and showman of showmen: Emre Gott

Senior showmanship and senior skillathon: Maya Moore

Bantam skillathon: Brooke Neville

Intermediate skillathon: Julie Kallas

CHICKENS

Number of Pens of Three: 38

Average: $175.66 with champions, $161.11 without

Grand champion: Mathew Hoopes

Bid: $500/head

Buyer: Sarchione Chevy, Line X and Phantom Auto

Reserve champion: Rachel Rhodes

Bid: $375/pound

Buyer: Katelyn Dickey for Judge

Bantam showmanship: Hadley Johnston

Junior showmanship and junior skillathon: Rebecca Geiss

Intermediate showmanship and showman of showmen: Emre Gott

Senior showmanship and senior skillathon: Calee Lukowski

Bantam skillathon: Megan Short

Intermediate skillathon: Kate Slutz

TURKEY

Number of Market Lots: 36

Average: $356.53 with champions, $312.79 without

Grand champion: Garrett Mayerchak

Bid: $1,500Weight: 37.60 pounds

Buyer: Paris/Washington Insurance

Reserve champion, bantam skillathon and reserve grand outstanding youth project: Trenton Wolfgang

Bid: $700Weight: 29.60 pounds

Buyer: Rogers Mill Inc. and Feo Farms Kennels

Grand outstanding youth project, senior skillathon, senior showmanship and showman of showmen: Rowen Brinker

Bantam showmanship: Kade Sprouse

Junior showmanship: Lindsey Neville

Intermediate showmanship: Caitlin Marshall

Junior skillathon: Atlee Brinker

Intermediate skillathon: Jennie Brinker

GOAT FUDGE BASKET

Number of Market Lots: 11

Average: $225 with champions; $202.78 without

Grand champion goat milk fudge basket: Marissa Stewart

Bid: $400

Buyer: Rogers Community Auction

Reserve grand champion goat milk fudge basket and senior showmanship: Amanda French

Bid: $250

Buyer: John’s Outdoor Power

Bantam showmanship, bantam skillathon and reserve outstanding youth project: Aidan Frye

Junior showmanship: Hayden Patrone

Intermediate showmanship, showman of showmen and grand outstanding youth project: Roseiline Fluharty

Junior skillathon: Macey Miller

Intermediate skillathon: Marissa Stewart and Roseiline Fluharty

Senior skillathon: Kiersten Cusick

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 34

Average: $4.14 with champions; $4.02 without

Grand champion and junior showmanship: Alaina Grubb

Bid: $7/poundWeight: 137 pounds

Buyer: Kiko Meats Inc.

Reserve champion and intermediate showmanship: Bridget Hillard

Bid: $5/poundWeight: 133 pounds

Buyer: Rogers Mill Inc.

Grand champion carcass: Dakota McCracken

Bid: $3.25/poundWeight: 102 pounds

Buyer: Kiko Meats Inc.

Reserve grand champion carcass: Isabella Pirogowicz

Bid: $16/poundWeight: 99 pounds

Buyer: Michael and Lydia Battaglia

Bantam showmanship: Lincoln Wallace

Senior showmanship, showman of showmen and grand outstanding youth project: Margaret McNicol

Bantam skillathon: Jessi McMullen

Junior skillathon: Kiersten Burton

Intermediate skillathon: Sarah Baer

Senior skillathon: Alissa Baer

Rate of Gain: Alaina Souders

Reserve grand outstanding youth project: Kiersten Burton

AUCTIONEERS AND RINGMEN: Baer Auctioneers and Kiko Auctioneers

FAIR QUEEN: Macie Schrecengost

FAIR KING: Tyler Hephner

