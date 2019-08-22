2019 Cuyahoga County Fair sale results

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

(Submitted information and photos)

Aug. 10, 2019

STEER

Grand champion: Hannah Stasiuk

Bid: $2.70/pound Weight: 1,163 pounds

Buyer: Nordonia Landscape Supply, Chris Posey

HOGS

Grand champion: Alex Hechko

Bid: $2.30/pound Weight: 270 pounds

Buyer: Paul and Kathy Hechko

Reserve champion: Stosh Skoczen

Bid: $4/pound Weight: 254 pounds

Buyer: Prettyman Farms

LAMBS

Grand champion: Henry Pierce

Bid: $2.35/pound Weight: 144 pounds

Buyer: Charlie Hosta

Reserve champion: Natalie Fitzgerald

Bid: $2/pound Weight: 126 pounds

Buyer: Peth’s Landscaping

RABBITS

Grand champion pen of 2: Andrew Koranda

Bid: $175

Buyer: Beth Durda

Reserve champion pen of 2: Vanessa Martin

Bid: $170

Buyer: Linda Macek

Grand champion pen of 3: Chloe Millard

Bid: $170

Buyer: Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Reserve champion pen of 3: Matthew Millard

Bid: $100

Buyer: Beth Durda

QUAIL

Grand champion pen of 6: Vivian Blondin

Bid: $155

Buyer: Jerry Zajicek

Reserve champion pen of 6: Judah Blondin

Bid: $160

Buyer: Veronica Martin

CHICKENS

Grand champion pen of 3: Nathan Demarest

Bid: $500Weight: 26.3 pounds

Buyer: Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Reserve champion pen of 3: Jessica Plogger

Bid: $210Weight: 23.6 pounds

Buyer: Peth’s Landscaping

DUCKS

Grand champion pen of 3: Cora Blondin

Bid: $250Weight: 24.3 pounds

Buyer: Skoczen family

TURKEYS

Grand champion pen of 2: Judah Blondin

Bid: $200Weight: 64 pounds

Buyer: Bennett and Robin Pierce

Reserve champion pen of 2: Henry Pierce

Bid: $325 Weight: 83 pounds

Buyer: Cuyahoga County Fairboard

GOAT

Grand champion: Stosh Skoczen

Bid: $500Weight: 88 pounds

Buyer: Creekside Engineering

