2019 Cuyahoga County Fair sale results

Aug. 10, 2019
STEER
Grand champion: Hannah Stasiuk
Bid: $2.70/pound Weight: 1,163 pounds
Buyer: Nordonia Landscape Supply, Chris Posey
HOGS
Grand champion: Alex Hechko
Bid: $2.30/pound Weight: 270 pounds
Buyer: Paul and Kathy Hechko
Reserve champion: Stosh Skoczen
Bid: $4/pound Weight: 254 pounds
Buyer: Prettyman Farms
LAMBS
Grand champion: Henry Pierce
Bid: $2.35/pound Weight: 144 pounds
Buyer: Charlie Hosta
Reserve champion: Natalie Fitzgerald
Bid: $2/pound Weight: 126 pounds
Buyer: Peth’s Landscaping
RABBITS
Grand champion pen of 2: Andrew Koranda
Bid: $175
Buyer: Beth Durda
Reserve champion pen of 2: Vanessa Martin
Bid: $170
Buyer: Linda Macek
Grand champion pen of 3: Chloe Millard
Bid: $170
Buyer: Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau
Reserve champion pen of 3: Matthew Millard
Bid: $100
Buyer: Beth Durda
QUAIL
Grand champion pen of 6: Vivian Blondin
Bid: $155
Buyer: Jerry Zajicek
Reserve champion pen of 6: Judah Blondin
Bid: $160
Buyer: Veronica Martin
CHICKENS
Grand champion pen of 3: Nathan Demarest
Bid: $500Weight: 26.3 pounds
Buyer: Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau
Reserve champion pen of 3: Jessica Plogger
Bid: $210Weight: 23.6 pounds
Buyer: Peth’s Landscaping
DUCKS
Grand champion pen of 3: Cora Blondin
Bid: $250Weight: 24.3 pounds
Buyer: Skoczen family
TURKEYS
Grand champion pen of 2: Judah Blondin
Bid: $200Weight: 64 pounds
Buyer: Bennett and Robin Pierce
Reserve champion pen of 2: Henry Pierce
Bid: $325 Weight: 83 pounds
Buyer: Cuyahoga County Fairboard
GOAT
Grand champion: Stosh Skoczen
Bid: $500Weight: 88 pounds
Buyer: Creekside Engineering
