2019 Geauga County Fair sale totals $597,922.43

August 31, 2019

Total lots for the sale: 460

Sale total: $597,922.43

BEEF

Grand champion beef: Tatumn Poff

Bid: $7.80/pound Weight: 1,399 pounds

Buyer: Preston Ford

Reserve champion beef: Taylor Poff

Bid: 7.60/pound Weight: 1,420 pounds

Buyer: Oscar Brugmann Sand & Gravel

LAMB

Grand champion lamb: Daniel Nichols

Bid: $15/pound Weight: 153 pounds

Buyer: Preston Ford

Reserve champion lamb: Parker Pikor

Bid: $18/pound Weight: 139 pounds

Buyer: Etna Products Inc.

GOATS

Grand champion market goat: Hannah Whitmer

Bid: $15/pound Weight: 74 pounds

Buyer: Sunrise Springs Water Co.

Reserve champion market goat: Max Soltis

Bid: $14/pound Weight: 73 pounds

Buyer: Green Family Funeral Home

HOGS

Grand champion hog: Sofia Zampino

Bid: $65/pound Weight: 274 pounds

Buyer: Arms Trucking

Reserve champion hog: Addison Koppelman

Bid: $25/pound Weight: 277 pounds

Buyer: Etna Products Inc.

TURKEYS

Grand champion turkey: Kyle Borah

Bid: $32.50/pound Weight: 55 pounds

Buyer: State Representative Diane Grendell

Reserve champion turkey: Samantha Bergansky

Bid: $22.50/pound Weight: 41 pounds

Buyer: Great Lakes Outdoors

RABBITS

Grand champion pen of rabbits: Sarah Grinstead

Bid: $55/pound Weight: 15 pounds

Buyer: Pritt Family Farm

Reserve champion pen of rabbits: Dee Dee Soncrant

Bid: $20/pound Weight: 11 pounds

Buyer: Frank Hinkle

CHICKENS

Grand champion chickens: Anthony Surace

Bid: $32.50/pound Weight: 29.8 pounds

Buyer: Etna Products Inc.

Reserve champion chickens: Parker Pikor

Bid: $27.50/pound Weight: 29 pounds

Buyer: Union Home Mortgage

DUCKS

Grand champion pen of ducks: Robert Jefferson

Bid: $75/pound Weight: 15.5 pounds

Buyer: Mark and Chris Clemson

Reserve champion pen of ducks: Jessica Yaugher

Bid: $30/pound Weight: 14 pounds

Buyer: Geauga Vision

