2019 Harrison County Fair totals $410,378

By Other News

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

(Submitted photos and information)

June 28, 2019

Sale Total: $410,378.85

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 36

Average: $2.84/pound

Grand champion exhibitor: Phillip Kellar

Bid: $5/pound

Buyer: D&J Sales and Service and Paris and Washington Insurance

Reserve champion exhibitor (record): Joyce Barr

Bid: $12/pound

Buyer: D&J Sales and Service and Paris and Washington Insurance

Rate of gain: Emily Holmes

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 120

Average: $4.07/pound

Grand champion exhibitor: Grayden Sproull

Bid: $15/pound

Buyer: Paris & Washington Insurance and D&J Sales and Service

Reserve champion exhibitor: Jaiden Pelegreen

Bid: $ 11.50/pound

Buyer: Liggett Enterprises

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 71

Average: $4.95/pound

Grand champion exhibitor: Phillip Kellar

Bid: $6.75/pound

Buyer: D&E Electric

Reserve champion exhibitor: Nora Jackson

Bid: $ 7.25/pound

Buyer: Murral Excavating

GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 95

Average: $461.31

Grand champion exhibitor (record): Dawson Vich

Bid: $3,025

Buyer: Dino Piergallini and Sons, Porterfield’s Drive Thru and Border Patrol

Reserve champion exhibitor: Lauren Ferguson

Bid: $1,025

Buyer: WesBanco Bank, Inc.

DAIRY FEEDERS

Number of Lots: 11

Average: $1.52/pound

Grand champion exhibitor: Bryce Arbaugh

Bid: $2/pound

Buyer: Parker Insurance Agency LLC and Parker Farms

Reserve champion exhibitor: Grace Bardall

Bid: $3/pound

Buyer: Coleman Farm Machinery

BEEF FEEDERS – HEIFERS

Number of Lots: 5

Average: $2.13/pound

Grand champion exhibitor: Joyce Barr

Bid: $3.75/pound

Buyer: Randall Gallagher Memorials, Inc.

BEEF FEEDERS – STEER

Number of Lots: 5

Average: $2.15/pound

DAIRY BASKETS

Number of Lots: 28

Average: $759.82 a basket

RABBITS

Number of Lots: 31

Average: $ $327.42

Grand champion exhibitor: Aiden Ferguson

Bid: $700

Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank

Reserve champion exhibitor: Brodie Yeager

Bid: $1,350

Buyer: Border Patrol and D&E Electric

CHICKENS

Number of Lots: 14

Average: $316.07

Grand champion exhibitor: Garrett Bossell

Bid: $700

Buyer: Owen and Porsche Beetham

TURKEYS

Number of Lots: 22

Average: $362.50

Grand champion exhibitor: Bryan Blazeski

Bid: $1,150

Buyer: Bruce Oszust Excavating

Reserve champion exhibitor: Gabby Rice

Bid: $700

Buyer: Willoughy and Company CPA

DUCKS

Number of Lots: 28

Average: $372.50

Grand champion exhibitor: Grayden Sproull

Bid: $2,000 (record)

Buyer: Encino Energy

Reserve champion exhibitor: Lauren Doane

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Judge Matthew Puskarich

