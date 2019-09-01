2019 Jefferson County Fair sale totals $337,622.35

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

Aug. 17, 2019

Total sale with champions and reserves: $337,622.35

Total sale without champions and reserves: $319,198.60

BEEF

Grand champion market steer exhibitor: Gage Robinson Weight

Bid: $4.30/poundWeight: 1,385 pounds

Buyer: Colerain IGA, owner Charles Scherich

Reserve champion market steer exhibitor: Shelby Robinson

Bid: $3.25/poundWeight: 1,357 pounds

Buyer: Dr. Jane Culp MD, Acuity Specialty Hospital

HOGS

Grand champion market hog exhibitor: Logan Schaffer

Bid: $19.50/pound*Weight: 269 pounds

Buyer: Convenient Food Mart, owner Charles Scherich

Reserve champion market hog exhibitor: Conner Best

Bid: $17/pound Weight: 278 pounds

Buyer: Tri-State Financial Services, Ken Perkins

LAMBS

Grand champion market lamb exhibitor: Harleigh Schaffer

Bid: $32/pound**Weight: 141 pounds

Buyer: Franks Bar and Grill

Reserve champion market lamb exhibitor: Hayden Johnson

Bid: $21/poundWeight: 127 pounds

Buyer: Williams Companies

CHICKENS

Grand champion market chickens (pen of three) exhibitor: Carly Long

Bid: $1,000 per pen

Buyer: Gateway Royalty

Reserve champion market chickens (pen of three) exhibitor: Blake Moran

Bid: $700 per pen

Buyer: Cardinal Operating Plant

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Grand champion dairy beef feeder exhibitor: Corissa Griffith

Bid: $3.75/pound Weight: 485 pounds

Buyer: D and J Sales and Service, Cadiz, Ohio

Reserve champion dairy beef feeder exhibitor: Colby Smith

Bid: $4/poundWeight: 684 pounds

Buyer: Auctioneering Cleanout and Realty

TURKEYS

Grand champion meat turkey exhibitor: Haley DiBenedetto

Bid: $1,050

Buyer: Encino Energy

Reserve champion meat turkey exhibitor: Ian Latynski

Bid: $1,200

Buyer: Moreland Insurance and Financial Services and Casie Johnson, State Farm

DUCKS

Grand champion meat ducks exhibitor: Aiden Cooper

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Gateway Royalty

Reserve champion meat ducks exhibitor: Kaden Bednarek

Bid: $550

Buyer: Ohio Valley Natural Relief

GOATS

Grand champion market goat exhibitor: Reece Fomenko

Bid: $18/poundWeight: 79 pounds

Buyer: Hard Rock Farm Boer Goats, Rayland, Ohio

Reserve champion market goat exhibitor: Logan Fomenko

Bid: $12/pound Weight: 90 pounds

Buyer: Wilgus and Co., Cadiz, Ohio

RABBITS

Grand champion market rabbits exhibitor: Alayna Starr

Bid: $1,000 (sold by pen)

Buyer: Gateway Royalty

Reserve champion market rabbits exhibitor: Alayna Starr

Bid: $600 (sold by pen)

Buyer: Petrella Wealth Management

GEESE

Grand champion meat goose exhibitor: Brianna Pasco

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Darin Ogden

Reserve champion meat goose exhibitor: Brianna Pasco

Bid: $600

Buyer: Gateway Royalty

*This is a new record. The previous record was $14/pound.

**This is a new record. The previous record was $21/pound.

