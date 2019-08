2019 Lake County Fair sale totals $173,500

By Other News

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

(Submitted information and photos)

July 27, 2019

Total lots: 241

Total sale: $173,500

BEEF

Number of Market Lots: 16

Average with champions: $4,481.94

Grand champion market beef: Anya Demshar

Bid: $3/pound Weight: 1,392 pounds

Buyer: Curran and Cindy Binnig, Chuck and Tina Mettler

Reserve champion market beef and grand champion project exhibitor: Paige Lucic

Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 1,452 pounds

Buyers: Big Creek and Kirtland Veterinary Hospitals

Grand champion steer carcass exhibitor: Emma Taylor

Bid: $5/pound Weight: 590 pounds

Buyer: Mark and Michelle Byram

Reserve champion beef project exhibitor: Griffin Demshar

Bid: $3/pound Weight: 1,150 pounds

Buyer: Richard Radcliffe

Grand champion market heifer exhibitor: Justin Miller

Bid:$2.25/pound Weight: 1,245 pounds

Buyers: Derek and Sunny Kenyon, Arcadia Glass House, the Demshar family

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 75

Average: $924.68 with champions

Grand champion hog project exhibitor: Julia Bystrom

Bid: $3.80/pound Weight: 278

Buyer: Ingalls Process Equipment Company

Reserve champion hog project exhibitor: Trent Taylor

Bid: $3.70/pound Weight: 285 pounds

Buyer: Dick and Judy Parker

Grand champion market hog/grand gilt exhibitor: Paige Lucic

Bid: $7/pound Weight: 237 pounds

Buyer: Fredon Corporation

Reserve champion market hog/grand barrow exhibitor: Sam Lassnick

Bid: $4.75/pound Weight: 253 pounds

Buyer: Babcock Land Surveyors

Reserve champion market gilt exhibitor: Julia Bystrom

Bid: $3.55/pound Weight: 274 pounds

Buyer: Dezines Galore

Reserve champion market barrow exhibitor: Kaitlyn Szeker

Bid: $10.75/pound Weight: 270 pounds

Buyer: Pickle Bill’s Restaurant

Grand champion hog carcass: Eddie Alberts

Bid: $12/pound Weight: 142 pounds

Buyer: H&H Land Clearing

Reserve champion hog carcass: Heidi Wyant

Bid: $6/pound Weight: 140 pounds

Buyer: Walker Bros.

CHICKENS

Number of Pens of Two: 48

Average: $239.20

Grand champion exhibitor: Trent Taylor

Bid: $20/pound Weight: 18.8 pounds

Buyer: Mark and Michelle Byram

Reserve champion exhibitor: Jimmy Goldy

Bid: $22/pound Weight: 18.2 pounds

Buyer: The Demshar family

Grand champion poultry project: Trent Taylor

Bid: $19/pound Weight: 17.1 pounds

Buyer: Richard and Judy Parker

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 35

Average: $491.67 with champions

Grand champion exhibitor: Kaitlyn Somrak

Bid: $4.75/pound Weight: 147

Buyer: Madison Veterinary Hospitals

Reserve champion exhibitor: Heidi Wyant

Bid: $4.75/pound Weight: 136

Buyer: Narrows Rd. Marathon

Grand champion lamb carcass exhibitor: Anya Demshar

Bid: $9.75/pound Weight: 61 pounds

Buyer: Tummy Acres Farm and Boarding

Reserve champion lamb carcass exhibitor: Izzabelle Bowman

Bid: $6/pound Weight: 61 pounds

Buyer: Walker Bros.

Grand champion lamb project: Kaitlyn Somrak

Bid:$7.25/pound Weight: 140 pounds

Buyer: Lassnick Farms

Reserve champion lamb project: Izzabelle Bowman

Bid: $6.25/pound Weight: 120 pounds

Buyer: Arms Trucking

GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 11

Average: $290.60 with champions

Grand champion exhibitor: Brenna Schaffer

Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 93 pounds

Buyer: Derek and Sunny Kenyon

Reserve champion exhibitor: Teagan Pfeister

Bid: $3/pound Weight: 92 pounds

Buyer: Narrows Rd. Marathon

Grand champion goat project: Julliette Kenyon

Bid $3.75/pound Weight: 73 pounds

Buyer: Ingalls Process Equipment Company

Reserve champion goat project: Brenna Schaffer

Bid: $3.25/pound Weight: 66 pounds

Buyer: Lassnick Farms

Grand champion goat carcass: Mason Algier

Bid: $12/pound Weight: 27 pounds

Buyer: Dr. Rob Schwartz, DVM

RABBITS

Number of Pens of Three: 1

Grand champion exhibitor: Marissa Muntain

Bid: $52/pound Weight: 10.8 pounds

Buyer: The Lake County Coroner

DUCKS

Number of Market Lots: 16

Average: $99.10

Grand champion exhibitor: Marissa Muntain

Bid: $20/pound Weight: 17.3 pounds

Buyer: Summit Painting

Reserve champion exhibitor: Marissa Muntain

Bid: $11/pound Weight: 17.6 pounds

Buyer: The Lake County Coroner

TURKEYS

Numbers of Market Lots: 8

Average: $485.19

Grand champion market turkey and reserve champion poultry project: Marissa Muntain

Bid: $8.50/pound Weight: 56.7 pounds

Buyer: Leroy Country Store

Reserve champion exhibitor: Alyssa Van Pelt

Bid: $8.75/pound Weight: 43 pounds

Buyer: Jason Trampte

AUCTIONEERS AND RINGMEN: Alan Burhenne, Heath Davis and Travis Mettler

FAIR QUEEN: Jessica Slansky

2019 Lake County Fair Livestock Sale 1 of 26